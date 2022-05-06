Locked on Longhorns: Keyshawn Johnson suggests Urban Meyer should replace Steve Sarkisian

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, I discuss why Keyshawn Johnson is completely out of line for saying Urban Meyer should be the next coach of the Texas Longhorns football team.

We've all heard the expression that winning cures everything. Throughout history that has proven to be true. However, what happens when the winning stops?

Keyshawn Johnson of ESPN, claimed that Urban Meyer should be the next head coach of The University of Texas.

Urban Meyer was an exceptional coach in college. In 17 years, Meyer compiled a 187-32 record at four different universities. He also won three national championships at The University of Florida and Ohio State University.

Unfortunately for Meyer, that only tells half the story. In his six-year tenure at Florida, 31 players were arrested under his watch. Urban Meyer was placed on administrative leave at Ohio State for his role in covering up domestic violence claims against assistant football coach Zach Smith.

Urban Meyer was hired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2021-2022 football season. He was fired after 13 games.

Multiple stories came out during and following his tenure about his ineptitude as a head coach and the way he talked to his players and his staff.

Keyshawn Johnson made an interesting choice by endorsing Urban Meyer to be the next head coach of The University of Texas football program.

Steve Sarkisian is coming off of a 5-7 season which is unacceptable at The University of Texas. He will have to prove this year that he is the right coach for the future of this program.

