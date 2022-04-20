Locked on Longhorns: Breaking Down The Commitment of Alabama WR Agiye Hall

On today's episode we discuss the Agiye Hall commitment via the transfer portal and what it means for this Texas Football team.

Since the implementation of the transfer portal, college coaches across all sports have utilized it differently. Some coaches have criticized it, while other coaches have used it as a tool to fill holes on their rosters.

Steve Sarkisian has quietly put together one of the most exciting transfer classes we have seen in recent memory.

Agiye Hall becomes the latest member of a star-studded transfer class, including Quinn Ewers, Isiah Neyor, Ryan Watts and Jahleel Billingsley. Talented defenders Ochaun Mathis and Caleb Johnson, both of whom are in the transfer portal, have Texas in their final two schools as well.

Coming out of Bloomingdale High School in Florida, Agiye Hall was one of the top recruits at the position in the entire country. Hall had a dominant showing in the Alabama spring game and totaled 2 catches for 52 yards in the National Championship game against Georgia.

Hall possesses a rare combination of size and speed that could give defenses in the Big 12 nightmares over the next few seasons.

How Sark plans to utilize Agiye Hall in this offense is still in question. What isn't in question, however, is that Texas just added one of the most talented receivers in the country to an offense that already looked borderline unstoppable.

There look to be fun days ahead on the 40 Acres.

