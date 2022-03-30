Skip to main content

Locked On Longhorns: Arch Manning Wants 'Old School Recruitment' + Texas Offers Former LSU LB Josh White

In today's episode, we talk Arch Manning's recruitment, Longhorns offering LB's in the transfer portal and the baseball team struggles.

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, we discuss an article from the Athletic in which Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart talks about how Arch's support system wants him to have an old school recruitment focusing on the education and culture rather than the bells, whistles and red carpet treatment. 

We also discuss former LSU LB Josh White entering the transfer portal and the Longhorns who could use depth at the LB position have made him an offer. 

Josh White appeared in 10 games for the Tigers, totaling 6 tackles in his time so far. 

He hopes to be able to compete for a starting job and doing that for a school in Texas would be "his dream".  

Last but not least your Longhorns baseball team is 8-8 in their last 16 games after an 11-0 start including a 1-3 record against rivals Texas Tech and Texas A&M. 

Can they get back on track?

Arch, Johntay, Rueben

