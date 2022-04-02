Skip to main content

Locked on Longhorns: Dr. April Finkley (Mother of DE Justice Finkley) Joins the Show

Dr. Finkley stops by the show to tell Longhorn Nation everything they need to know about Texas edge Justice Finkley

Justice Finkley is a talented edge rusher out of Hewitt Trussville in Alabama who has enrolled early at the University of Texas. He is looking to make an immediate impact on a defensive line that was only able to register 20 sacks in 12 games last year. 

Dr. April Finkley told Locked on Longhorns that the main factor in his recruitment was going to a school where he could prioritize "brains and ball". Although Alabama and Colorado were both in his top three, Dr. Finkley said it was a "no-brainer" that the University of Texas was the right decision for her son. 

Although her son is the one playing on the field, April has quickly become a recognizable figure in Longhorn Nation, particularly with her presence on social media. Her wisdom, radiance and overall aura jump off the screen on this interview. She is truly a superstar and it isn't hard to see why Justice will be one as well. 

When asked where Justice will be in 5 years, Dr. Finkley responded without hesitation, "A first-round draft pick in the National Football League". 

