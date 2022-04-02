Dr. Finkley stops by the show to tell Longhorn Nation everything they need to know about Texas edge Justice Finkley

Justice Finkley is a talented edge rusher out of Hewitt Trussville in Alabama who has enrolled early at the University of Texas. He is looking to make an immediate impact on a defensive line that was only able to register 20 sacks in 12 games last year.

Dr. April Finkley told Locked on Longhorns that the main factor in his recruitment was going to a school where he could prioritize "brains and ball". Although Alabama and Colorado were both in his top three, Dr. Finkley said it was a "no-brainer" that the University of Texas was the right decision for her son.

Justice Finkley Justice Finkley Steve Sarkisian USA Today Sports

Although her son is the one playing on the field, April has quickly become a recognizable figure in Longhorn Nation, particularly with her presence on social media. Her wisdom, radiance and overall aura jump off the screen on this interview. She is truly a superstar and it isn't hard to see why Justice will be one as well.

When asked where Justice will be in 5 years, Dr. Finkley responded without hesitation, "A first-round draft pick in the National Football League".

Keep up with the latest happenings at the Forty Acres, with Spot on Sports senior broadcaster Jonathan Davis. He will go deep, covering all things about Texas Athletics on the Locked On Longhorns Podcast, part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Subscribe and tune in for daily updates on your favorite football and basketball programs!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.