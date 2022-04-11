Skip to main content

Locked on Longhorns: Saturday Scrimmage Recap + Quinn Ewers Shines

In today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, we discuss the takeaways from the first full scrimmage of the spring, including the highlight reel performance Quinn Ewers put together on Saturday

If you've spent any time thinking about what this Texas Longhorns offense may potentially look like this season, Saturday's scrimmage showed what you already thought. This offense could be lethal. 

Jordan Whittington and JT Sanders were described as two of the best players on the field but make no mistake about it, Quinn Ewers was the superstar. 

By now you might have seen the electric passing touchdown to Xavier Worthy which was excellently placed while Ewers was on the move. 

With touchdowns to Jahleel Billingsley and Jordan Whittington and an impressive side-arm throw to JT Sanders, Ewers proved that as he becomes more comfortable in this offense it could be difficult to keep him off the field.

Bijan Robinson and Keilan Robinson each scored rushing touchdowns, while Keilan and Roschon Johnson both had explosive gains in the passing game. 

The defensive line continued to impress stopping the run but the pass rush remains a work in progress. Ochaun Mathis, who is scheduled to make his transfer decision at the end of April, would boost this defense on the EDGE. 

Jaylan Ford, Demarvion Overshown, Devin Richardson and David Gbenda each had their moments at the linebacker position, while Jahdae Barron and Ryan Watts flashed in the defensive backfield. 

With two weeks left of spring practice, there is plenty of optimism that this Texas Football team will be able to get over the hump in 2022. 

