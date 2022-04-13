Locked on Longhorns: 10th Spring Practice Recap and Sark Responds to Ojomo

In today's episode, we discuss the highlights from the Texas Longhorns' 10th spring practice, Sark pushing back on Moro Ojomo's comments about the football team's culture, and their interest in former Alabama WR Agiye Hall.

There was an interesting development at Tuesday's practice in response to Saturday's dominant scrimmage from Quinn Ewers. In certain drills, we saw Ewers take the field before Hudson Card.

Throughout the majority of the spring, both quarterbacks were working with the first-team offense. Tuesday was the first time we saw Quinn Ewers get a noticeable amount of first-in-line reps.

Sticking with the quarterbacks, talented freshman Maalik Murphy received third-in-line reps behind Ewers and Card in just his fourth practice returning from a "severe" ankle injury suffered in December.

3 Gallery 3 Images

Over the last two practices, Hayden Conner has worked with the first team at Left Tackle, after working at guard for most of the spring. Talented freshman guard Cole Hutson moved up to the first team in Tuesday's practice as well.

Two talented defensive freshmen who were expected to make an impact this season have been put on ice for different reasons.

Jaray Bledsoe is dealing with appendicitis and will miss the remainder of the spring.

Jaylon Guilbeau has been suspended from team activities due to a violation of team rules. Guilbeau still remains enrolled at The University of Texas and is still currently listed on the football roster.

3 Gallery 3 Images

Former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the transfer portal and the Longhorns coaching staff has shown interest. Hall, who had 4 catches for 72 yards last season, was dismissed from the team last week by Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian pushed back on Moro Ojomo's strong comments about the culture of the football team. Sark mentioned that Ojomo's heart was in the right place, but felt those issues were better off being addressed in the locker room rather than to the media.

