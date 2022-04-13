Skip to main content

Locked on Longhorns: 10th Spring Practice Recap and Sark Responds to Ojomo

In today's episode, we discuss the highlights from the Texas Longhorns' 10th spring practice, Sark pushing back on Moro Ojomo's comments about the football team's culture, and their interest in former Alabama WR Agiye Hall.

There was an interesting development at Tuesday's practice in response to Saturday's dominant scrimmage from Quinn Ewers. In certain drills, we saw Ewers take the field before Hudson Card. 

Throughout the majority of the spring, both quarterbacks were working with the first-team offense. Tuesday was the first time we saw Quinn Ewers get a noticeable amount of first-in-line reps.

Sticking with the quarterbacks, talented freshman Maalik Murphy received third-in-line reps behind Ewers and Card in just his fourth practice returning from a "severe" ankle injury suffered in December.

Untitled-design-2022-03-30T085319.203
3
Gallery
3 Images

Over the last two practices, Hayden Conner has worked with the first team at Left Tackle, after working at guard for most of the spring. Talented freshman guard Cole Hutson moved up to the first team in Tuesday's practice as well. 

Two talented defensive freshmen who were expected to make an impact this season have been put on ice for different reasons. 

Jaray Bledsoe is dealing with appendicitis and will miss the remainder of the spring. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

10495027.0
Play
Men's Basketball

Talented PG Rowan Brumbaugh Officially Signs With Texas

Texas officially secured the third signee of the 2022 class on Wednesday

By Matt Galatzan42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
Andre D 1
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Melendez Powers Texas to 13-5 Rout of Stephen F. Austin

The Longhorns take on the the Lumberjacks in a midweek contest.

By Connor Zimmerlee17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Johntay Cook
Play
Football

Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy Have Message For Longhorns' Top Recruit

Two of Texas' biggest offensive stars are trying to lure in another

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Jaylon Guilbeau has been suspended from team activities due to a violation of team rules. Guilbeau still remains enrolled at The University of Texas and is still currently listed on the football roster.  

jaray_bledsoe.jpg.db0e52b8fa6486bbbd0dd8e0843d60f5
3
Gallery
3 Images

Former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the transfer portal and the Longhorns coaching staff has shown interest. Hall, who had 4 catches for 72 yards last season, was dismissed from the team last week by Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. 

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian pushed back on Moro Ojomo's strong comments about the culture of the football team. Sark mentioned that Ojomo's heart was in the right place, but felt those issues were better off being addressed in the locker room rather than to the media. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

10495027.0
Men's Basketball

Talented PG Rowan Brumbaugh Officially Signs With Texas

Texas officially secured the third signee of the 2022 class on Wednesday

By Matt Galatzan42 minutes ago
Andre D 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Melendez Powers Texas to 13-5 Rout of Stephen F. Austin

The Longhorns take on the the Lumberjacks in a midweek contest.

By Connor Zimmerlee17 hours ago
Johntay Cook
Football

Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy Have Message For Longhorns' Top Recruit

Two of Texas' biggest offensive stars are trying to lure in another

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
sark.0
News

Longhorns Coach Sarkisian Responds to Ojomo 'B*** S*** 7-6 Texas' Comments

Steve Sarkisian was not happy about the criticisms from veteran Moro Ojomo

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
Stehly 7
Baseball

No. 7 Texas Takes on Stephen F. Austin In Midweek Contest

The Longhorns welcome the Lumberjacks to the Disch on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
Lauren Ebo
News

Lauren Ebo, Audrey Warren Enter Transfer Portal

All three Texas seniors will play women’s basketball elsewhere in 2022-23, paving the way for the program’s younger players

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
1500x500
Football

Longhorns Freshman Jaylon Guilbeau Suspended, Not Practicing With Team

The highly touted freshman is currently not participating in team activities

By Matt GalatzanApr 12, 2022
Pete Hansen 8
Baseball

RePete: Pete Hansen Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the Second Straight Week

Hansen received the award following a dazzling performance against TCU.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 12, 2022