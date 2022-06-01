Locked on Longhorns/No Huddle Show Crossover: Bringing Texas to the UK

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, Jonathan Davis joins the No Huddle Show, based out of London, to talk all things Texas Longhorns football.

People all around the world are buzzing about this Texas Longhorns football team. Yes, you read that right, the world.

We joined the No-Huddle Show podcast based out of the UK to discuss the expectations and outlook for this football team going into the 2022 season.

One of the main topics of discussion were the odds for Texas to win the Big 12 championship this year. BetOnline gives Texas the second-best odds to win the Big 12, but has the over/under on wins for Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Baylor, and Texas all set at 8.5 this season.

James Hill and I agreed that at the end of the year the most likely scenario will be a rematch of the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Another topic was how Sark has masterfully reloaded this team through the transfer portal. Bringing in Quinn Ewers alone would have been a win for Sark going into his second year.

The additions of Isiah Neyor, Jahleel Billingsley, Agiye Hall and others have made this offseason a home run for this Texas football program.

Speaking of offseason additions, when asked about the offensive line, I predicted that three incoming freshmen will start this season. Kelvin Banks at left tackle, Devon Campbell at left guard, and Cole Hutson at right guard.

With quarterback being the most important position on the field, James wanted to know my thoughts on the competition between Ewers and Card. As I've said multiple times on the podcast, I believe Quinn won the starting job on April 9th in the first full spring scrimmage, and his special football talent presents the highest ceiling for this football team.

When asked about how Arch Manning would fit in with Quinn Ewers on the roster if he chose to commit, I outlined a dream scenario in which Quinn Ewers starts for two years and enters the draft, while Arch takes over for the two years following that at the 40 acres.

Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning are two of the highest graded QB's of all time coming out of high school, along with Vince Young. Texas may be in a position to have all three start games in the burnt orange and white.

