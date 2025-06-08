2026 4-Star Commits to Texas Longhorns on Official Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are snagging some elite talent from the state of Louisiana in the 2026 recruiting class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas has landed a commitment from 2026 four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon, who made the decision while on his official visit to Austin this weekend.
A product of Ouachita Parish in Monroe, LA., Berymon stands at 6-1, 305 pounds. He is the No. 4 overall player in Louisiana and the No. 14 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' rankings.
Berymon received offers from programs like LSU, Oregon, Florida, Miami, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, USC, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Baylor, Vanderbilt and many more.
He has taken official visits with Texas Tech (April 12), Mississippi State (May 29), Purdue (May 30) and Houston (June 5). Berymon has official visits set with USC and Texas A&M but it's unclear if he will still take those trips after committing to the Longhorns.
Berymon now joins a Texas 2026 recruiting class that features five-stars like quarterback Dia Bell, long snapper Trott O'Neal and athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. along with three-star talents like wide receiver Chris Stewart, safety Yaheim Riley, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr., offensive tackle Max Wright and offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson.
Berymon finished the 2024 season at Ouachita Parish with 38 tackles (eight for loss) and seven sacks.
According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Berymon possesses "NFL Draft qualities" on the defensive line.
"Pit bull of an interior defensive lineman with broad trunk, big base, and corresponding power and strength," Brooks wrote. " ... Huge, stout lower half serves as the engine to his speed-to-power abilities. ... Projects to the high-major level a potential impact player with long-term NFL Draft qualities."
