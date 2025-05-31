2027 QB Recruit Draws Comparison to Former Longhorn Legend
Five-star QB Elijah Haven continues to solidify his position as the No. 1 QB in the class of 2027, and with the title comes comparisons to prominent QBs who came before him.
Most notably, experts have compared the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Louisiana native to former Texas Longhorn QB Vince Young.
Young, who many recognize as one of the best if not the best QB in Longhorn history, threw for 6,040 yards and 44 touchdowns throughout his tenure. Additionally, he posted 3,127 yards and 37 touchdowns on the ground.
Although Haven only has two years of high school football under his belt, some believe his stature, speed and potential resemble Young during his time at Texas.
Haven remains a bit underdeveloped as a passer but so was Young at the start when he arrived at Texas. With two years left in high school and a whole collegiate career ahead of him, plenty of time exists for him to mature as a passer.
As previous college talents like Young prove, having the aptitude to perform as a rusher and a passer are key components in being recruited and delivering strong performances at the collegiate level. Accuracy and other elements of the passing game can be elevated through coaching and more experience.
Ryan Roberts of AZ Sports noted that Haven is the best QB he has seen in this recruiting class by a considerable margin, and it appears that several collegiate coaches have thought the same.
Haven has already accumulated offers from Michigan, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Auburn, Baylor, SMU, Texas Tech and others.
He currently stands as the No. 22 overall player in his draft class and the No. 4 player in Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.
Haven threw for 1,847 yards and 27 touchdowns throughout 10 games in his sophomore season for Dunham School, completing over 65% of his passes and throwing only four interceptions. He also rushed for 429 yards and 12 touchdowns.
While the Longhorns haven’t yet extended an offer to this star recruit and Young resemblant QB, he is likely on their radar and will probably interact with Texas more directly in the future.