5-Star OL Felix Ojo Raves About Texas Longhorns Visit

Aaron Raley

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during a press conference at AT&T Stadium prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 9, 2025.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during a press conference at AT&T Stadium prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 9, 2025.
The Texas Longhorns are already off to a great start in the 2026 recruiting cycle, with five-star talent Dia Bell and multiple exciting four-star prospects in tow.

But it appears as if Steve Sarkisian is just getting started.

Felix Ojo, a five-star rated offensive lineman out of Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, TX, recently paid an official visit to the state capital, and to say he was pleased with the stay would be an understatement.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian celebrates as time expires in the game against the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Aaron E. Martinez-USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Jason Suchomel of Orange Bloods reported on X that Ojo told him that he "loved" his official visit to Austin, which included the time that he spent with other players and Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood.

Ojo is also on record saying that on his list of school commitments that "Texas is very high. Right now, Texas is the team to beat."

We're not going to jump to conclusions here, but that is almost anything but an official commitment from the Mansfield native.

In addition to the Horns, Ojo is also considering joining the Utah Utes, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, or Ole Miss Rebels.

According to 247Sports' rankings, Ojo is currently the fifth-best ranked player in the country in the class of 2026, the top-ranked offensive tackle, and the second-best ranked player in the Lone Star State, behind Keisean Henderson, a quarterback out of Spring, TX who recently committed to the Houston Cougars.

Gabe Brooks, a scouting analyst with 247Sports, also had nothing but acclaim for the lineman, saying that Ojo "looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential."

Ojo does still have an official visit with the Utah Utes coming up this weekend, but after the appraisal he gave the University of Texas after his official visit, some might wonder if that visit is worth making.

