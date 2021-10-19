Arch Manning "Lit Up" During 40 Acres Visit

In what was arguably the biggest recruitment weekend of the year for the Longhorns, the eyes of Texas were all on 2023 star QB recruit Arch Manning during his 40 Acres visit

Manning headlined a star-studded group of prospects that made their way to Austin to watch Texas take on Oklahoma State on Saturday, and though the game didn't go as planned for the Horns, by all accounts, Manning's visit could not have gone any better.

"He lit up and just said he had a great time," Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. "Loved atmosphere at the game, etc."

To be fair, a big-time recruit having a good time on a college visit isn't exactly uncommon.

However, Arch had been intrigued with Steve Sarkisian's program long before even what was his first visit to campus in June.

Now, after having spent multiple weekends with Sarkisian and QB coach AJ Milwee in Austin, a place Arch has self-described as feeling like home, it is safe to say that the Longhorns are in more than just a favorable position with the NFL legacy.

"I think they have done an outstanding job establishing a relationship with him from the start," Stewart said. "Coach Sark's direct involvement in his recruitment comes across as very authentic and special. It's obvious Arch and (Sark) have a great connection. It's all happened very naturally and nothing has been forced. AJ Milwee has also been instrumental in establishing the same type of connection with Arch."

As for a decision, Manning is still likely quite as way off, and plans to take at least two more visits this fall (Ole Miss on Oct. 23 and Clemson on Oct. 30), and is also still giving serious consideration to Alabama and Georgia.

Either way, Texas has seemingly cemented themselves at or near the top of his list.

"Credit to Texas for the way they have handled his recruitment and done things how I feel is the right way," Stewart said. That's why they are where they are with him."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.