    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "Believe In Sark": Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook High On Longhorns After Visit

    2023 wideout Johntay Cook came away from his visit extremely impressed with the Horns
    Author:

    Coming off of a star-studded recruiting weekend on the 40 Acres, the Texas Longhorns seem to be making serious impressions on some of the nation's top talent. 

    One of those talents, in particular, DeSoto (TX) wide receiver Johntay Cook, loved what he saw from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns offensive design.

    "Believe in Sark. All gas no brakes," Cook said of his visit to Texas. "The play-calling is second to none. It’s unbelievable how Coach Sark draws up those plays and how he gets those dudes open."

    And as one of the premier play-callers in all of college football, Cook has also been quite impressed with what Sarkisian has been able to do with the group of guys he has at his disposal. 

    A case in point is Texas freshman Xavier Worthy, who currently leads the Big 12 in receiving yards (542), touchdowns (6), and is second in receptions (29).

    "Sometimes, maybe you not as open as you thought you would be so you really don't have the play-making ability to make the play as needed. So I feel like once Coach Sark gets the playmakers that he wants like he had at Alabama, Texas is gonna be on top."

    That's not to say that Cook doesn't think the Texas wideouts are talented players, but with Jordan Whittington out for the remainder of the regular season, the position is certainly not a deep one at the moment. 

    Recommended Articles

    E3uUJQfWYAEHaK5
    Play
    Recruiting

    "Believe In Sark": Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook High On Longhorns After Visit

    2023 wideout Johntay Cook came away from his visit extremely impressed with the Horns

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_16968360
    Play
    News

    Big 12 Rankings: Bedlam Could Decide The College Football Playoff

    Texas falls, but who rises up after Week 7?

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16967106
    Play
    Football

    Is Sarkisian Still Sold On Thompson As Texas' QB?

    Steve Sarkisian still has hope for Casey Thompson to find consistency.

    2 hours ago

    More importantly, if Texas could get Cook to join those ranks, the wideout group at Texas could become a truly elite one. 

    As for Cook's decision timeline, things still seem very far off. Cook just recently released his top 12 finalists, consisting of Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Notre Dame, Florida, Alabama, and USC.

    However, it's easy to see which schools are beginning to separate themselves for the 2023 talent. 

    "I went to Texas twice," he said. "Texas A&M twice. Went to Alabama, went to Baylor, went to Oklahoma and I believe TCU."

    Cook's next scheduled stop will be in the SEC, where he will join Arch Manning on a trip to Oxford to watch Ole Miss take on LSU at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    E3uUJQfWYAEHaK5
    Recruiting

    "Believe In Sark": Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook High On Longhorns After Visit

    2023 wideout Johntay Cook came away from his visit extremely impressed with the Horns

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_16968360
    News

    Big 12 Rankings: Bedlam Could Decide The College Football Playoff

    Texas falls, but who rises up after Week 7?

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16967106
    Football

    Is Sarkisian Still Sold On Thompson As Texas' QB?

    Steve Sarkisian still has hope for Casey Thompson to find consistency.

    2 hours ago
    kevin-durant
    Longhorns in the pros

    How Many Longhorns are on NBA Opening-Night Rosters?

    Two former Longhorns will play on opening night in the hopes of leading their franchise to an NBA title

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16932102
    Football

    Longhorns Set For a Back-to-Basics Bye Week

    After two straight losses, Steve Sarkisian says Texas will focus on fundamentals, techniques this week

    15 hours ago
    carrr
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Guard Marcus Carr Earns Spot on Preseason Watchlist for Prestigious Award

    Carr has already started receiving national attention as the Longhorns sit three weeks away from starting the 2021-2022 season

    17 hours ago
    10304458
    Football

    Elite 2023 WR Ashton Cozart Includes Texas in Top Six

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    22 hours ago
    tex
    Men's Basketball

    Where Does Texas Basketball Rank in AP Preseason Top-25?

    The Longhorns will begin the 2021-2022 season with major expectations out of the gate

    22 hours ago