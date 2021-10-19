"Believe In Sark": Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook High On Longhorns After Visit

Coming off of a star-studded recruiting weekend on the 40 Acres, the Texas Longhorns seem to be making serious impressions on some of the nation's top talent.

One of those talents, in particular, DeSoto (TX) wide receiver Johntay Cook, loved what he saw from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns offensive design.

"Believe in Sark. All gas no brakes," Cook said of his visit to Texas. "The play-calling is second to none. It’s unbelievable how Coach Sark draws up those plays and how he gets those dudes open."

And as one of the premier play-callers in all of college football, Cook has also been quite impressed with what Sarkisian has been able to do with the group of guys he has at his disposal.

A case in point is Texas freshman Xavier Worthy, who currently leads the Big 12 in receiving yards (542), touchdowns (6), and is second in receptions (29).

"Sometimes, maybe you not as open as you thought you would be so you really don't have the play-making ability to make the play as needed. So I feel like once Coach Sark gets the playmakers that he wants like he had at Alabama, Texas is gonna be on top."

That's not to say that Cook doesn't think the Texas wideouts are talented players, but with Jordan Whittington out for the remainder of the regular season, the position is certainly not a deep one at the moment.

More importantly, if Texas could get Cook to join those ranks, the wideout group at Texas could become a truly elite one.

As for Cook's decision timeline, things still seem very far off. Cook just recently released his top 12 finalists, consisting of Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, LSU, Penn State, Notre Dame, Florida, Alabama, and USC.

However, it's easy to see which schools are beginning to separate themselves for the 2023 talent.

"I went to Texas twice," he said. "Texas A&M twice. Went to Alabama, went to Baylor, went to Oklahoma and I believe TCU."

Cook's next scheduled stop will be in the SEC, where he will join Arch Manning on a trip to Oxford to watch Ole Miss take on LSU at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.