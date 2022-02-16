Cooper Manning Denies Report of Son Arch Being Down to Two Schools

Skip to main content
Father Of Arch Manning Denies Report of Son Being Down to Two Schools

A report from Monday indicated that Arch Manning may be down to two schools, but according to his father Cooper, that report has now been denied

After a Monday report that 2023's No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning was narrowing down his choices to just two schools, Texas and Alabama, the Manning family was quick to shoot down those rumors, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports

Instead, despite Manning reportedly cutting Clemson out of the race, his list of suitors is apparently beginning to grow, rather than dwindle, as LSU and Florida have been added to consideration. 

"A recent report that 2023's No. 1 recruit Arch Manning is down to two schools is not true, his father Cooper told 247Sports on Wednesday," Wiltfong said. "In fact, because of regime changes at a few SEC schools, you can add two more programs to the mix for the five-star quarterback: Florida and nearby LSU."

And as LonghornsCountry.com had indicated previously, the report of Manning being down to two schools was best to be taken with a grain of salt. 

In fact, until Manning's public release a list of finalists, to count any of the contenders of the race would be foolish at best. 

The Manning's intend to make this decision as deliberately as possible, and consider all options on the table. 

Since last summer, Manning has taken multiple visits but has only visited five schools on more than one occasion, with Texas being one of those programs.

The other four programs on that list, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss, were rumored to be the favorites in the race for his signature. 

Manning has taken a visit to LSU, and will likely head to Gainsville to visit Florida at some point as well. 

There is no firm timetable on Manning's decision, though the prevailing theory is that he will make a decision before the beginning of his senior season.

