Five-Star Texas Football Commit Richard Wesley Makes Major Recruiting Announcement
More than a month ago, the nation's No. 2 EDGE Richard Wesley announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns after decomitting from Oregon in May. Now, according to Inside Texas, Wesley has officially shut down his recruitment.
“Recruitment is done. I know where I’m going. Go Longhorns," Wesley said, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
A Timeline of Wesleys Commitment to Texas
Oregon had pursued Wesley for a long time, offering the five-star prospect back in May 2024. Texas' offer came months later when the Longhorns extended its invitation for Wesley to play on the Forty Acres in January 2025.
Nearly a year after the Ducks offered, Wesley would commit to Oregon, making his official commitment day on May 10, 2025. The success of claiming a top prospect was short-lived for Oregon, as Wesley announced his decommitment from the team a few weeks later, on May 27.
Fast forward another month, and Wesley would take a visit to the Longhorns in Austin, his first official and second visit overall. Wesley must've liked what he had seen in the Forty Acres, because a few days later, he announced his commitment to Texas. Now it seems Wesley is content with his decision, officially closing his recruitment.
Measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Wesley should be a difference maker for Texas on the defensive end once he enrolls at Texas. A MaxPreps sophomore All-American, Wesley recorded 44 total tackles, nine sacks, eight QB hurries and three forced fumbles in his junior season at Sierra Canyon in California.
The five-star EDGE ranks in at No. 2 at his position and the No. 1 overall player in California, according to 247Sports. With his commitment, Wesley was the first of a string of five-stars to commit to Texas this summer. Other five-star recruits for the Longhorns committing in the past month include running back Derrek Cooper, linebacker Tyler Atkinson and defensive lineman James "JJ" Johnson.
Texas will also be the destination of five-star quarterback Dia Bell, who announced his commitment to Texas in June 2024.
Thanks to commitments such as Wesley's and the other aforementioned five-stars, Texas now sits at No. 6 in 247Sports' team recruiting rankings for the class of 2026. Currently, there are 21 commits overall for the 2026 class.
If Texas recruiting maintains the pace it has set over the past month, then there is no reason to not believe that the teams ranking will continue to climb.