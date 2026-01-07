Texas Longhorns to Host Talented Big 12 EDGE Rusher from Transfer Portal

Hailing from Marietta, Georgia, EDGE Wendell Gregory packed his bags after high school and headed to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to play for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

However, after a breakout season on a team that couldn’t seem to fit the pieces together, Gregory has decided to move once more and pursue new endeavors ahead of the 2026 season.

He has turned the heads of several teams in search of an EDGE transfer, and it looks like the Texas Longhorns have officially entered the competition to win the former Cowboy over.

Texas to host Gregory

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (6) runs the ball as Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Per On3's Pete Nakos, the Longhorns will welcome Gregory to campus on Jan. 8. He will be fresh off a visit with the Wisconsin Badgers, which will help give him an accurate read on how the two programs compare.

Gregory was originally predicted to stay in the Big 12 and play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders next year, but it seems as though other schools are now firmly in the mix.

With Texas Tech out of the picture, the Longhorns could have a more serious shot at obtaining Gregory. Given that the NFL Draft and college transfer portal took linebackers Anthony Hill Jr., Trey Moore and Liona Lefau from Texas’ roster following the 2025 regular season, they have vacancies to fill within the position group.

Gregory could be just the answer they are looking for.

How did Gregory stand out at Oklahoma State?

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys outside linebacker Wendell Gregory (4) reacts after he sacked the Arizona Wildcats quarterback during the fourth quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

During his first season with the program, Gregory emerged as a strong player amongst a struggling team. The freshman recorded 27 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks across 12 games. Additionally, he added a forced fumble and a pass breakup to his resume.

He earned the title of Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, and his efforts landed him a spot on the All-Big 12 third team.

At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Gregory has the ideal build for a successful linebacker. In a stronger program, it seems like this ceiling could be high. He has several seasons of college eligibility left to hone his craft, and the Longhorns could help develop him into one of their defensive leaders.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that he would be joining a talented group of defensive newcomers that Texas has signed in the class of 2026, including five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson and defensive end Richard Wesley.

With the portal window open for just over one more week, more will be revealed about Gregory’s status and future plans soon after his visits.