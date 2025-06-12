Longhorns Country

Four-Star Recruit Spurns Arch Rival in Favor of Texas Longhorns Visit

Recruit Paris Melvin changed a scheduled visit from Texas A&M to Texas later this month

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Paris Melvin, a four-star athlete out of Cypress, Texas, was scheduled to visit Texas A&M the weekend of June 20, but switched out the Aggies for an official visit with Texas, according to Yahoo Sports and Rivals national recruiting director, Adam Gorney.

Melvin is a part of the 2026 recruiting class and does a little bit of everything on the football field. This past fall Melvin took reps for Cypress Springs High School at running back, wide receiver, kick returner and defensive back. True to his position designation as an athlete, Melvin could be yet another valuable addition to Texas' roster.

Melvin's visit to the Forty Acres later this month will be his first at Texas. The Longhorns already offered Melvin back in May and will have a chance to win him over once he travels to Texas' campus. Texas A&M originally offered Melvin back in June of 2024 and he later visited the Aggies for a camp a couple of weeks later.

Steve Sarkisian pulled off a top-10 recruiting class for 2022 despite going 5-7 in his first season as Longhorns coach. Sark / Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to 247sports' Crystal Ball Predictions, Texas A&M is currently Melvin's most likely destination, meanwhile, On3 gives the Aggies the second-best chance of landing the four-star, listing Houston as the front-runner. As Texas continues to ramp up recruiting for the 2026 class, the team could quickly step into the mix.

247sports currently ranks Texas' 2026 recruiting class at 14th in the nation and the Aggies at 7th in the nation. The new class of Longhorns, which is currently comprised of 13 total commits, one five-star, 13 four-stars, and four three stars, would be adding its second athlete designation if Melvin chooses to sign with Texas.

The only other recruit in the 2026 class labeled as athlete is Jermain Bishop, a four-star recruit out of Willis, Texas, who committed to the Longhorns in May.

Melvin stands at 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds and played 10 games for Cypress Springs during the 2024-25 season. In his Junior year, Melvin recorded 18 rushing touchdowns, 3 receiving touchdowns and an interception.

Henry is currently a sophomore journalism major at the University of Texas pursuing a career in sports reporting. When he's not covering a Texas sporting event, Henry enjoys snowboarding, playing golf and going to the beach.

