Four-Star Texas Longhorns Commit Showing Out at 7-on-7 Event
Jermaine Bishop Jr., a four-star athlete and Texas Longhorns commit, is turning heads for Texas' Willis High School in 7-on-7s over the weekend, one catch especially showing just how valuable an addition Bishop may one day be to the Longhorns.
Bishop joined his high school teammates for the Texas high school state 7-on-7 tournament in College Station this past weekend. In a clip via Horns247's Jordan Scruggs, Bishop can be seen catching a touchdown almost effortlessly.
In the video Bishop goes deep on a corner route and turns around for a catch and a touchdown. One thing that stands out in the clip is how easily Bishop ran through the opposing defense, facing virtually no obstruction on his way to the end zone.
Bishop was an earlier commit for the Longhorns 2026 recruiting class, making his decision to join Texas in May. Ranked as the no. 5 athlete in the nation, Bishop has been handling duties on both sides of the ball in his high school career.
What the Texas Longhorns are getting in Jermaine Bishop Jr.
With Willis High School in 2024, Bishop finished the season with 83 catches, 1,565 yards, and 18 touchdowns on the offensive side. Defensively, Bishop caught three interceptions, forced two fumbles, and broke up six passes on the season. A versatile player, he is touted as one of the nation's elite playmakers.
"One of the best pure football players in the country, reflected by absurd production on both sides of the ball across multiple Texas 6A varsity seasons," 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks said. "Legitimate candidate to play two-way snaps at the P4 level."
A two-way player for Texas would be no easy task, but something Bishop may pursue with the Longhorns. Two-way players have received a lot of attention as of late due to Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter excelling on both sides of the ball for Colorado this past season.
Bishop is a part of a 2026 Texas recruiting class that now ranks 12th in the nation behind other SEC teams, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Georgia. The standout two-way athlete will be joining the Longhorns at the same time as five-star quarterback commit Dia Bell. If Arch Manning decides to go to the NFL after this upcoming season, Longhorn fans could see a Bell-Bishop duo in action on the Forty Acres in 2027.
Currently, Bishop is the only player in the Longhorns' 2026 class with the athlete designation.
He joins two wide receivers and two defensive backs for the Longhorns, set to join the team in a few seasons.