Four-Star Texas Longhorns Tight End Target Sets Commitment Date
247Sports’ No. 19-ranked tight end in the class of 2026 has set a commitment date of July 12, with six programs remaining in contention.
Four-star Zachery Turner hails from Duncanville, Texas, and he will choose between these schools for his commitment: Miami, Pittsburgh, SMU, Oklahoma, Texas, and Ole Miss.
The announcement of his commitment date follows his official trip to Oklahoma this past weekend, a visit in which he joined several other commits and uncommitted targets for the Sooners.
He has also taken officials to Miami, SMU, Pittsburgh and Florida State, meaning that he has officially seen five out of his six top programs. However, with his commitment date set just three weeks from now, it remains unclear whether or not the recruit will schedule a weekend to spend on the Forty Acres before making his decision.
While having a geographical advantage can sometimes prove beneficial on the recruiting trail, Turner doesn’t appear to be bound by any home-state allegiance to the Longhorns.
The North Texas native isn’t too far of a drive from Norman, Oklahoma, either, and it seems that the Sooners have an edge on the Longhorns in this six way battle for Turner. Rivals’ FutureCast anticipates that he will land at either Miami or Oklahoma, and the predictive tools they use to forecast commitments indicate that Texas is least likely to win him over.
Whichever program ends up earning his commitment can expect a player who is accustomed to playing with and against strong players at the high school level.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect spent this past season catching passes for five-star Alabama QB commit Keelon Russell, accumulating 933 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. He reached the Texas 6A Division 1 semifinals last year with Duncanville High School, ultimately losing 36-34 and missing the finals by just two points.
Duncanville also won the state championship in both 2022 and 2023, and this experience playing on Texas high school football’s biggest stage could prove to be a fundamental part of Turner’s development.
July 12 marks the day he will make his selection, narrowing his search from six schools to one.