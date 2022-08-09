Skip to main content

Longhorns Debut With Six Commitments In Initial 2023 SI 99 Recruiting Rankings

Sports Illustrated's first edition of the 2023 SI99 Recruiting rankings was revealed on Tuesday. Which Longhorns made the cut?

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has been on a hot streak in recruiting and in the transfer portal in recent months and currently sit with a unanimous top-5 class across all major recruiting services, including Sports Illustrated's top 25.

And on Tuesday, Sports Illustrated revealed its first edition of the 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings, with the Longhorns well represented in the group.

Once again, Texas comes in as one of the top states in the country regarding talent in this cycle, with the second most prospects (19) on the list behind only Florida (20).

The Horns are currently tied for third (Miami) with six commitments in the 99, sitting behind only Notre Dame (eight) and Alabama and Ohio State (seven each) for the most in the country.

Five of those commitments are in the top 50, with Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, TX) wide receiver Ryan Niblett at No. 52.

Quarterback Arch Manning currently sits as the Longhorns' highest-rated recruit in the rankings at No. 10. He also ranks as the No. 5 quarterback, behind Dante Moore (Notre Dame), Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee), Jaden Rashada (Miami) and Malachi Nelson (USC).

Moore is the country's No. 1 overall recruit.

The Longhorns still have multiple top targets remaining in the 99, including uncommitted prospects Edge Damon Wilson (No. 17), tight end Duce Robinson (No. 18), running back Cedric Baxter (No. 21), wide receiver Jalen Hale (No. 49), defensive lineman David Hicks (No. 56), defensive back Javien Toviano (No. 75), and defensive back Jordan Matthews (No. 95).

They will also continue to pursue Texas A&M linebacker commit Anthony Hill (No. 48) and Oklahoma Edge commit Colton Vasek (No. 85), among others. 

Here are all six Longhorns that made the cut:

No. 10 - QB Arch Manning, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA)

No. 16 - CB Malik Muhammad, South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX)

No. 24 - WR Johntay Cook, Desoto (TX)

No. 32 - S Derek Williams, Westgate (New Iberia, LA)

No. 45 - LB Derion Gullette, Teague (TX)

No. 52 - WR Ryan Niblett, Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, TX)

