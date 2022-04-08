New Threat Emerging in Arch Manning Recruitment?

There could be a new school emerging in the pursuit of 2023's most coveted recruit, Arch Manning

AUSTIN - A new threat has potentially emerged in the chase for 2023's most sought-after recruit, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback, Arch Manning.

Manning had been thought to be deciding most seriously between the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.

However, according to a report, Manning is currently on campus in Charlottesville at the University of Virginia.

How serious of a contender Virginia is, remains unclear. Though it should be noted that Manning's older sister is currently in attendance at Virginia.

Meanwhile, Manning is still seriously mulling over his choices.

“I think he’s still very open, but he said he wants to go to practices and sit in meetings," Newman head coach Nelson Stewart recently said. "He really is a meat and potatoes kid, he wants to go see the schools, he’s not about the fluff."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Arch

In his three seasons as the starter for Isidore Newman, Manning has led the Greenies to the playoffs each year, including two consecutive state semi-final appearances.

In his freshman season, Manning completed 194 of 296 passes for 2,428 yards and 34 touchdowns with six interceptions. In a COVID shortened sophomore season, he completed 146 of 219 passes for 1,922 yards and 21 scores with seven interceptions and ran 38 times for 274 yards and eight scores.

And in his most recent season as a junior, Manning was a dynamo again, completing 148 of 228 passes for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions, while rushing 41 times for 381 yards and seven touchdowns.

As for a timeline, many expect Manning to make his choice at some point in the late spring or early summer, maybe even before the Manning Passing Academy in June.

However, per Nelson, Manning will continue to take his time.

"I think he’s pretty locked in with what he wants to do, but he’s not one of those guys that’s going to announce a list or anything," Stewart said. "He’s being really thorough. He’s going to get through this round and see where it is. He definitely doesn’t have a timeline.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.