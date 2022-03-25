Skip to main content

Why Arch Manning Could Choose Longhorns Over Alabama and Georgia

Arch Manning could be attracted to choose the Texas Longhorns over Alabama & Georgia; Here’s Why

The Texas Longhorns are hosting Arch Manning for yet another visit this weekend, amongst a large group of other talented recruits. Currently, Manning, who is the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, is looking at Alabama, Georgia, and Texas.

So, why would he choose the Longhorns? 

According to a report from 247Sports, the opportunity to revitalize a historically winning program such as Texas will be more compelling than joining powerhouses Alabama and Georgia.

Another advantage Texas has is the ongoing relationship that Manning has with head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee. The two coaches have regularly visited the New Orleans Isidore Newman standout, and they may be factored into his decision.

On the surface, it may seem like Quinn Ewers’s commitment may make Texas a less attractive option to Manning.

Luckily for the Longhorns, it appears as though Manning is not only not afraid of the potential competition, but has a good relationship with Ewers himself.

“I think there are going to be good players everywhere,” Manning said told On3. “You can’t really look at it based off other players and depth charts. I think you just have to find the best place for you. (Ewers) is a really good player. I stay in touch with him. He’s a good guy. I’m excited to see what he can do this year and hear all about it.”

In fact, Manning was very blunt on the subject and looks forward to speaking with Ewers about his experience during his visit.

“I’ll definitely ask him all the questions I can,” Manning said. “But no, I don’t think him going there affects me at all. There are good players everywhere and he’s obviously a really good player. You just have to go in and do your job.” 

As for the timetable, Manning is could reveal a choice before the start of his senior season. 

Either way, Sarkisian and company will keep doing everything in their ability to secure their next great quarterback recruit. 

