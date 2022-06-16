Arch Manning Headlines Star-Studded Visit Weekend for Longhorns

The Longhorns are set to welcome an elite group of visitors to the 40 Acres this weekend

The Texas Longhorns have a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail in the 2023 cycle.

But the coming weekend might be the most important event of the entire summer for Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

On Friday, Sarkisian and the Horns will welcome a star-studded group of visitors, led by none other than their top target, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback Arch Manning.

It will be Manning's fourth trip to Austin since last summer, giving the Longhorns more visits than any other school in the race for his signature -- including the Horns' biggest competitors, Alabama and Georgia.

Texas was also thought of to be in the lead for Manning heading into his recent string of official visits this month to the aforementioned Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.

Luckily for the Horns, they will be the last school to get Manning on Campus before he makes his decision as things stand right now - whether that be this summer or next fall.

However, Manning is far from the only elite recruit heading to Austin this weekend, with an impressive list of talent expected to accompany the NFL Legacy to the 40 Acres.

Also making their way to Austin will be elite defensive recruits such as Malik Muhammed and Hunter Osborn, while tight end Will Randle and receiver Jaquaize Pettaway will be in attendance as well.

You can view the full list of recruits that will be in Austin below:

QB - Arch Manning - Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA)

WR - Jaquaize Pettaway - Langham Creek (Houston, TX)

TE - Will Randle - Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA)

ATH - Mikal Harrison-Pilot - Temple (TX)

DL - Hunter Osborne - Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, AL)

DL - Sydir Mitchell - Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ)

DL - My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (Peoria, AZ)

LB - Raul Aguirre - Whitewater (Fayetteville, GA)

DB - Malik Muhammad - South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX)

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.