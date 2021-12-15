Top Longhorns CB Target Denver Harris Delays Signing Day Decision

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have made major additions to all levels of their roster so far on Wednesday, filling out their 2022 class with elite prospects at great positions of need.

However, arguably their top remaining target on the board, North Shore (Houston, TX) defensive back Denver Harris, will be delaying his signing day choice, electing to push his decision date back to after his high school team's state championship game this weekend.

Harris, who ranks as SI All-American's No. 1 cornerback and No. 6 overall player, was thought to be an A&M lean for the majority of the last few weeks.

However, the Longhorns have been making a strong late push for his signature, and with Harris now delaying his decision until this weekend, it can only mean positive momentum on that front for the Horns.

Duncanville and North Shore will kick off at 3 PM CT on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

You can view Harris's full scouting report from SI All-American below:

In the year of the cornerback, it's the Texan who kicks off the Watch List atop a truly elite field. Harris is a complete cornerback prospect from a size, length, speed, athleticism, physicality and natural instincts standpoint. He does it against some of the best competition nationally, impacting games behind or near the line of scrimmage as much as he does down the field on a 50-50 ball. He tracks the football like a center fielder, with elite leaping ability and ball skills, making plays at the apex look easy on routine. Harris runs well, takes good risks and is unafraid to play plenty physical against a ball carrier or at the catch point. Just as importantly, he seems to be on the positive side of a leg injury and should be full go for the fall, where Harris will have to hold off steep competition for the top spot.

