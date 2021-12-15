Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Top Longhorns CB Target Denver Harris Delays Signing Day Decision
    Publish date:

    Top Longhorns CB Target Denver Harris Delays Signing Day Decision

    The Longhorns will have a couple of extra days to work on their top corner back target
    Author:

    University of Texas

    The Longhorns will have a couple of extra days to work on their top corner back target

    AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have made major additions to all levels of their roster so far on Wednesday, filling out their 2022 class with elite prospects at great positions of need. 

    However, arguably their top remaining target on the board, North Shore (Houston, TX) defensive back Denver Harris, will be delaying his signing day choice, electing to push his decision date back to after his high school team's state championship game this weekend.

    Harris, who ranks as SI All-American's No. 1 cornerback and No. 6 overall player, was thought to be an A&M lean for the majority of the last few weeks. 

    However, the Longhorns have been making a strong late push for his signature, and with Harris now delaying his decision until this weekend, it can only mean positive momentum on that front for the Horns. 

    Duncanville and North Shore will kick off at 3 PM CT on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. 

    Recommended Articles

    Denver Harris
    Recruiting

    Top Longhorns CB Target Denver Harris Delays Signing Day Decision

    The Longhorns will have a couple of extra days to work on their top corner back target

    56 seconds ago
    xavion brice
    Football

    Texas DB Target Xavion Brice Makes His College Decision Official

    Former Oklahoma commit had been heavily recruited by multiple Big 12 programs

    2 hours ago
    sark.0
    Recruiting

    Elite Longhorns Target Terrance Brooks Makes College Decision Official

    Longhorns added elite defensive back at start of Early Signing Period

    2 hours ago

    You can view Harris's full scouting report from SI All-American below:

    In the year of the cornerback, it's the Texan who kicks off the Watch List atop a truly elite field. Harris is a complete cornerback prospect from a size, length, speed, athleticism, physicality and natural instincts standpoint. He does it against some of the best competition nationally, impacting games behind or near the line of scrimmage as much as he does down the field on a 50-50 ball. He tracks the football like a center fielder, with elite leaping ability and ball skills, making plays at the apex look easy on routine. Harris runs well, takes good risks and is unafraid to play plenty physical against a ball carrier or at the catch point. Just as importantly, he seems to be on the positive side of a leg injury and should be full go for the fall, where Harris will have to hold off steep competition for the top spot.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    Denver Harris
    Recruiting

    Top Longhorns CB Target Denver Harris Delays Signing Day Decision

    The Longhorns will have a couple of extra days to work on their top corner back target

    56 seconds ago
    xavion brice
    Football

    Texas DB Target Xavion Brice Makes His College Decision Official

    Former Oklahoma commit had been heavily recruited by multiple Big 12 programs

    2 hours ago
    sark.0
    Recruiting

    Elite Longhorns Target Terrance Brooks Makes College Decision Official

    Longhorns added elite defensive back at start of Early Signing Period

    2 hours ago
    E4XHGWcVoAIplwD
    Recruiting

    Live Tracker: Texas Longhorns Early Signing Day

    The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong. Stick here to track each signing as it comes in.

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17283674
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Defense Dominates in 63-31 Blowout Win Over Arkansas Pine Bluff

    The Texas Longhorns’ defense dominated on Tuesday night, defeating the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions 63-31

    13 hours ago
    james bronny
    Men's Basketball

    Bronny James a Longhorn? Is it Time to Dream?

    One recruiting analyst believes the son of LeBron James has some interest in Texas, even though he isn't talking

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_14173019
    Men's Basketball

    Is Texas Forward Dylan Disu Close to Returning?

    Texas fans have been anticipating the debut of the Austin native

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17059020
    News

    Texas Tied For College Football's Richest Program With a Rival

    The Longhorns may be missing a bowl game this year, but they're not lacking in generating revenue on and off the field

    Dec 14, 2021