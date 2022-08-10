Skip to main content

Longhorns Commit Malik Muhammad Debuts as No. 2 Corner in 2023 SI99 Rankings

Sports Illustrated is bullish on the Longhorns latest defensive back commitment

The Texas Longhorns were in need of some serious help in the secondary in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and last month they got just that when South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive back Malik Muhammad pledged to the program.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, Muhammad picked the Longhorns over serious pursuit from Texas A&M and Alabama, among others.

Across the board, he is one of the highest-rated corners in the class. And on Tuesday, that continued to be the case, with Muhammad coming in as the No. 16 overall recruit in Sports Illustrated's 2023 SI99 rankings.

He also came in as the No. 2 overall corner in the country, behind only undeclared commit Cormani McClain, who comes in as the No. 2 overall commit in the country behind Oregon quarterback commitment Dante Moore.

Muhammad played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) his sophomore year but came back to Texas to play for South Oak Cliff where he won a state championship this past season.

During the state title run, Muhammad finished with 68 tackles, six pass breakups three interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

His commitment gave Texas its third commit in the secondary for 2023. Safety Derek Williams committed shortly after Arch Manning, while safety Jamel Johnson pledged to the program in November.

