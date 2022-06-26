Priority WR Jonah Wilson Commits to Longhorns

The Longhorns are fire on the recruiting trail this month

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have been on fire on the recruiting trail over the last few days, starting with the commitment of the nation's No. 1 player, Arch Manning.

The Longhorns also landed a commitment from linebacker Liona Lefau on Saturday, as well as offensive lineman Connor Stroh on Sunday.

And that momentum has continued on Sunday, with the Longhorns getting another priority commitment for the fourth time in three days, this time from Dekaney (Houston, TX) wide receiver Jonah Wilson.

Wilson announced his decision via his personal Twitter account.

Wilson picked the Longhorns over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, LSU, Memphis, Missouri, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and many more.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 195 pounds, Wilson has track star speed and will be to utilize that speed to stretch the field deep, while also using his size to win jump balls in the red zone.

In his career with Dekaney, Wilson has 52 catches for 891 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first two seasons and is averaging more than 17 yards per catch.

Wilson now becomes the 11th commitment for the 2023 class for Steve Sarkisian and is the second wideout alongside Ryan Niblett.

He is also the sixth commitment in the month of June alone.

