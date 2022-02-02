Skip to main content

Texas National Signing Day Primer: Everything You Need to Know

The Longhorns have a trio of talented prospects still in consideration to sign on Wednesday

The recruiting momentum for Texas Longhorns has been moving full steam ahead in 2022 with the program sitting with a top-4 class in Sports Illustrated's team recruiting rankings.

However, with Wednesday's National Signing Day upon us, there is still a lot of work to be done for Steve Sarkisian and Co., as three talented Longhorns targets still remain on the board.

So who are the Longhorns targeting to sign on the dotted line Wednesday?

Sarkisian has already cemented one of the top recruiting hauls in the trenches in 2022 with 13 of their 27 commitments coming on either the offensive or defensive lines and three of those prospects landing in the SI99.

Devon Campbell

Devon Campbell
The top prospect left on the board for Texas, Campbell narrowed his decision down to Texas and Oklahoma during the Early Signing period in December. 

The Longhorns already have one of, if arguably not the best offensive line haul in the 2022 cycle with the additions of Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams, Malik Agbo, Neto Umeozulu, Connor Robertson, and Cole Hutson. 

Campbell, however, is the No. 1 ranked offensive lineman in the 2022 class, and the No. 13 overall prospect in the country, and his signature would give the Horns one of the best offensive line hauls in the modern era of recruiting. 

He can play all five positions along the front and should be able to come in and contribute immediately, despite his not being available for spring football.

over the last few days, all the smoke seems to be pointing in Texas' direction, and the Longhorns still appear to be the overwhelming favorites for his signature as of Wednesday morning. 

Campbell will announce at 4 PM CT.

Harold Perkins

Perkins, who committed and then de-committed from Texas A&M in the span of less than a month, remains arguably the top target for Fisher.

Texas National Signing Day Primer: Everything You Need to Know

The Longhorns have a trio of talented prospects still in consideration to sign on Wednesday

The Longhorns are losing depth and experience at the linebacker position with the departure of Luke Brockermyer, are in desperate need of finding a replacement at the position.

Perkins, who is the top off-ball linebacker, No. 2 overall linebacker, and No. 16 overall prospect in the 2022 class, could come in and play immediately, providing the depth and talent new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is searching for. 

However, as of Tuesday, the Longhorns are no longer in this race.

Perkins narrowed his final three choices to Texas A&M, Florida, and LSU on Tuesday night, all of which are in a tight race for his services.

Perkins will announce at 1:15 on Wednesday.

Ronald "Champ" Lewis

The lone commitment that hasn't yet signed his letter of intent, Lewis is likely the final name the Longhorns are after in 2022. 

With that said, Lewis might be on his way elsewhere by Wednesday, with sources suggesting that TCU is also a major player for his signature. 

That would be a blow for Texas, which can use all of the secondary help it can get in 2022. 

But with Jaylon Guilbeau, Terrance Brooks, Austin Jordan, and Xavion Brice all signed at the corner spot, as well as Bryan Allen Jr. and Larry Turner-Gooden at safety, the Longhorns would survive a flip.

Lewis is set to announce at 10 AM CT.

