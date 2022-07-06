Jaquaize Pettaway is heading to Norman to play his college football

Langham Creek (Houston, TX) wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway was one of the top prospects left on the board in the 2023 class for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

And on Wednesday, Pettaway made his choice, committing to the Oklahoma Sooners, and first-year head coach Brent Venables.

One of the top wide receivers in the state of Texas, Pettaway's elite track speed has captured the attention of almost every major football program in the country.

Steve Sarkisian made Pettaway a priority immediately after he was hired to be the head coach at Texas. Sarkisian knew that if he was to operate his offense at a level reminiscent of those he led at Alabama, he would need receivers like Pettaway. He offered the electric receiver way back in February of 2021.

Now, they will have to compete against that speed.

Pettaway has visited the Texas campus numerous times since the offer. He has forged a tight relationship with Brennan Marion, the new Texas wide receiver coach.

His most recent trip to Austin was an official visit. Texas quarterback commit, Arch Manning, was on the same official visit to Austin as Pettaway.

Manning’s recent pledge to Texas surely helped the Longhorns get into his final group, however, unfortunately for Marion and Sarkisian, it wasn't enough.

In two seasons at Langham Creek High School, Pettaway caught 105 passes for 1,798 yards and 16 touchdowns.

