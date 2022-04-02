Longhorns Land Commitment From 2023 LB S'Maje Burrell

The Longhorns have added their third defender to the 2023 recruiting class

AUSTIN - In the midst of another star-studded recruiting weekend, the Texas Longhorns 2023 recruiting momentum took another major step forward on Saturday, landing a commitment from North Crowley High School (Fort Worth, TX) linebacker S'Maje Burrell.

Burrell, who made his way to Austin for the second consecutive weekend, canceled his scheduled trip to Ohio State in order to make his way back to the 40 Acres.

The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker chose the Longhorns over the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Baylor, Tennessee, Texas Tech, and USC.

He also held offers from 17 other FBS programs, including Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Arizona State, Houston, SMU, TCU, Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Utah, and others.

Burrell becomes the third commitment of the Longhorns 2023 class, joining Seguin (Arlington, TX) safety Jamel Johnson, and C.E. King (Houston, TX) defensive lineman Dylan Spencer.

He joins Spencer as the Longhorns' second commitment of the month and is the first linebacker signing of the class.

Linebacker has become arguably the biggest need for the Longhorns over the last two seasons, after subpar play in 2021, as well as just landing just one signee, Trevell Johnson, in the 2022 cycle.

As a junior in 2021, Burrell racked up 104 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception. Burrell was also named the Texas District 3-6a Co-Defensive MVP as a junior and runs track and field.

