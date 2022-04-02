Skip to main content

Longhorns Land Commitment From 2023 LB S'Maje Burrell

The Longhorns have added their third defender to the 2023 recruiting class

AUSTIN - In the midst of another star-studded recruiting weekend, the Texas Longhorns 2023 recruiting momentum took another major step forward on Saturday, landing a commitment from North Crowley High School (Fort Worth, TX) linebacker S'Maje Burrell. 

Burrell, who made his way to Austin for the second consecutive weekend, canceled his scheduled trip to Ohio State in order to make his way back to the 40 Acres. 

FPL6InlWYAcn7TW

The 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker chose the Longhorns over the likes of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Baylor, Tennessee, Texas Tech, and USC. 

He also held offers from 17 other FBS programs, including Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Arizona State, Houston, SMU, TCU, Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Utah, and others. 

Burrell becomes the third commitment of the Longhorns 2023 class, joining Seguin (Arlington, TX) safety Jamel Johnson, and C.E. King (Houston, TX) defensive lineman Dylan Spencer. 

USATSI_16932295_168388359_lowres
Play
Football

Longhorn Stars Forging Unique Bond with New Assistant Coaches

Bijan Robinson and Jordan Whittington spoke colorfully Thursday about their new position coaches

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Mitchell Daly 3
Play
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Oklahoma Strikes Back, Longhorns Trail 2-1 After Seven Innings

The Longhorns take on Sooners in game two of a three game series on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Justice Finkley
Play
Podcast

Mother of Longhorns DE Justice Finkley Joins Locked on Longhorns

Dr. Finkley stops by the show to tell Longhorn Nation everything they need to know about future Texas superstar Justice Finkley!

By Jonathan Davis5 hours ago
5 hours ago
FPL6InoWUAY_l8n

He joins Spencer as the Longhorns' second commitment of the month and is the first linebacker signing of the class. 

Linebacker has become arguably the biggest need for the Longhorns over the last two seasons, after subpar play in 2021, as well as just landing just one signee, Trevell Johnson, in the 2022 cycle. 

As a junior in 2021, Burrell racked up 104 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception. Burrell was also named the Texas District 3-6a Co-Defensive MVP as a junior and runs track and field. 

FO5RXoxXIAslRvR

