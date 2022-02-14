Longhorns A Top Choice For Nation’s Top LB Prospect?

The nation's top 2023 LB Anthony Hill has his eyes on the Texas Longhorns

If there is a position that the Longhorns need to fill the most in 2023, it is the linebacker spot, where depth and talent are approaching a dangerous low with the current roster.

And on Monday, arguably the top player in the position group for the 2023 class, Denton Ryan's Anthony Hill, revealed his top-6 finalists, naming the Longhorns amongst his list of contenders.

Alongside Texas, the 6'2, 220-pound North Texas native also had Texas A&M, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, and USC in his final group.

Hill, who would be an excellent fit in Pete Kwiatkowski's defensive system, exploded onto the scene with the Raiders in 2020 as a sophomore, being named as a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team (alongside current Longhorn J'Tavion Sanders) to an undefeated season a state championship.

That season, Hill Amassed 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

In his junior season in 2021, Hill was even more impressive finishing with 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recovers, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

As a result of that impressive year, Hill was named the Texas District 5-5A-I Co-MVP, a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American, and a Class 5A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association.

Hill is the top linebacker prospect in the state of Texas and quite possibly in the entire country, and his relationship with Arch Manning, Johntay Cook, and Rueben Owens, three of Texas' top targets, should not be discounted either.

As for a timeline, however, Hill has yet to reveal his final decision date.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.