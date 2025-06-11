New Texas Longhorns Commit Says 'Everybody' is Bought in To Program
After assembling the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2025, Texas faces the pressure of creating a 2026 class of the same prestige throughout this cycle.
With many highly-ranked recruits taking part in official visits and making their final choices during these summer months, programs like Texas look to build momentum and become a priority for the country’s best players.
As battles for certain prospects intensify, so does the level of competition between different schools. Earning top players’ commitments and high praises serves as a tangible way to test a program’s strength and to measure where programs are headed in the future.
According to one new commit, the Longhorns have done a strong job of earning and keeping the attention of some of the nation’s most highly sought after 2026 standouts so far.
“Everybody is bought into Texas,” said four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon, per KNOE 8 News in Monroe, LA.
Berymon announced his decision to become a Longhorn on June 7, which was quickly followed by commitments in the following days from three-star kicker Jake Collett, three-star wide receiver Cohen Brown, four-star defensive lineman Corey Wells and three-star punter Mikey Bukauskas.
Although “everybody” might be a slight bit of a stretch, their sales pitch certainly appealed to Berymon himself. He committed to Texas during his official visit to Austin last weekend, before even taking previously scheduled visits to USC and Texas A&M.
Berymon had offers from nearly 30 schools, so his choice to put Texas over other top programs pursuing him is a strong sign for the Longhorns.
He recorded 38 tackles (eight for loss) and seven sacks during the 2024 season, and 247Sports ranks the Louisiana native as the No. 4 overall recruit in his state and No. 14 defensive lineman in the country for his class.
He has become the first defensive lineman in his class to commit to Texas, and he has the potential to be instrumental to Texas defensive line coach Kenny Baker’s group in the years to come.
If Berymon is right about everyone being “bought into Texas,” then this is just the beginning for their next recruiting class.