No. 1 Ranked DL Spurns Syracuse, Sets Texas Longhorns Official Visit
The Texas Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class continues to grow, with more players scheduling visits every week. Currently one of the best teams in college football, the Longhorns may attract yet another high-ranked recruit.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star defensive lineman James "JJ" Johnson will be taking an official visit to the Forty Acres this weekend.
Johnson was originally set to visit the Syracuse Orange, a team that finished 10-3 last season, including a win over top-10 Miami, but changed his schedule to visit the Longhorns.
According to On3, Johnson is the No. 1-ranked defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class.
Standing at 6-2 and 285 pounds, Johnson brings size and power to the football field. In 2024 with North Fort Myers High School, Johnson recorded 60 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, five sacks and five QB hurries in nine games. Ahead of his senior season this fall, Johnson transferred to Northwestern High School in Miami.
June 20 is when Johnson is set to see the Longhorns for his first official visit, but it will be his second visit overall. Johnson first took an unofficial visit to Austin back in April. Other teams to offer the four-star other than Texas include fellow SEC teams, the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs, as well as the nearby ACC powerhouse, the Miami Hurricanes.
Texas is currently ranked as the 19th best recruiting class in the nation according to 247sports. If Johnson decided to commit to Texas, he would be the eighth four-star to join the 2026 class. He would also be joining fellow four-star defensive linemen Dylan Berymon and Corey Wells.
According to On3, Florida is currently the most likely destination for Johnson, followed by Miami, two programs he also took visits to this month. Though schools in his native state of Florida may have their own appeal, perhaps a weekend with the Longhorns will change his mind.