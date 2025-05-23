Texas Longhorns Among Top Four for Highly-Ranked 2026 Defensive Lineman
As the Texas Longhorns continue to assemble their 2026 recruiting class, another highly sought after defensive recruit has named Texas to his top four list.
Four star defensive lineman Damari Simeon announced that Texas, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are the four schools he will choose between after taking official visits.
The 6-2, 275 pound recruit hails from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey and plays both defensive line and tight end for his high school team. He’s ranked as the No. 3 player in New Jersey and the No. 20 defensive lineman in the class of 2026, according to the On3 industry ranking.
Simeon spoke with On3’s Chad Simmons in December, revealing what he values most in the programs hoping to receive his commitment.
“The most important factors to me and my family for deciding on a school are academics, player development, the coaches and program tradition,” Simeon told On3.
Simeon also told Simmons that he hopes to come to a decision this summer, and official visits are a crucial piece of his recruiting process.
“I have to get a feel for everything in person,” he told On3. “No matter how much research you do, seeing everything in person gives you the best feeling about the school and the program. I try to look for things that differentiate a school from the others and what the school can provide that others can’t.”
Simeon eliminated six schools from his list after taking several unofficial visits in the spring, and his official visits will likely help him reach a conclusion at some point in the summer months.
The Longhorns, along with each of the other three schools on his list, would benefit from obtaining the recruit. National scout Cody Bellaire said that his burst and his lateral ability are “off the charts.”
Texas’ appointment to Simeon’s top four list makes them finalists for two of New Jersey’s top five 2026 recruits, with four star edge recruit Luke Wafle recently naming Texas to his top five list.
If the Longhorns could land one or both of them, their 2026 recruiting class would be one step closer to a strong completion.