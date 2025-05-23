Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Among Top Four for Highly-Ranked 2026 Defensive Lineman

After unofficial spring visits, a four star defensive lineman has taken his list from 10 programs to four, with the Texas Longhorns making the cut.

Payton Blalock

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches from the sideline during the first half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches from the sideline during the first half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Texas Longhorns continue to assemble their 2026 recruiting class, another highly sought after defensive recruit has named Texas to his top four list. 

Four star defensive lineman Damari Simeon announced that Texas, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are the four schools he will choose between after taking official visits.

The 6-2, 275 pound recruit hails from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey and plays both defensive line and tight end for his high school team. He’s ranked as the No. 3 player in New Jersey and the No. 20 defensive lineman in the class of 2026, according to the On3 industry ranking

Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks downfield while coaching in the second quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simeon spoke with On3’s Chad Simmons in December, revealing what he values most in the programs hoping to receive his commitment.

“The most important factors to me and my family for deciding on a school are academics, player development, the coaches and program tradition,” Simeon told On3.

Simeon also told Simmons that he hopes to come to a decision this summer, and official visits are a crucial piece of his recruiting process.

“I have to get a feel for everything in person,” he told On3. “No matter how much research you do, seeing everything in person gives you the best feeling about the school and the program. I try to look for things that differentiate a school from the others and what the school can provide that others can’t.”

Simeon eliminated six schools from his list after taking several unofficial visits in the spring, and his official visits will likely help him reach a conclusion at some point in the summer months.

The Longhorns, along with each of the other three schools on his list, would benefit from obtaining the recruit. National scout Cody Bellaire said that his burst and his lateral ability are “off the charts.”

Texas’ appointment to Simeon’s top four list makes them finalists for two of New Jersey’s top five 2026 recruits, with four star edge recruit Luke Wafle recently naming Texas to his top five list.

If the Longhorns could land one or both of them, their 2026 recruiting class would be one step closer to a strong completion. 

feed

Published
Payton Blalock
PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

Home/Recruiting