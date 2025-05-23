Michigan football to battle Ohio State, Penn State for a top-3 prospect from New Jersey
Michigan football recently became a finalist for four-star defensive lineman Damari Simeon. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman put the Wolverines in his final four, along with Ohio State, Penn State, and Texas. Simeon hails from Richland (NJ) St. Augustine Prep.
According to 247Sports' Composite, Simeon is the 202nd-ranked player in the 2026 class, the 26th-best defensive lineman, and the No. 3 player from New Jersey.
Simeon will take an official visit to Michigan on May 30. He will follow up his visit to Ann Arbor with a visit to Penn State (June 6), Texas (June 13), and Ohio State (June 20). According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Nittany Lions are leading for Simeon with a 23.7% chance of landing him.
Here is a scouting report on Simeon via On3:
“Damari Simeon is truly one of the freakier movers along the defensive line we have seen this season. At 6-foot-2, 275 pounds, Simeon’s burst and lateral ability are off the charts. He is able to destroy blockers as soon as the ball is snapped but also has the balance and body control in order to work down the line of scrimmage if the play is away from him. His ability to play with such low pad level and get underneath blockers pads allows him to manhandle offensive linemen with ease and it allows him to basically live in opposing backfields on every down. He has one of the highest floors in the entire country due to his ability to displace blockers consistently.”
