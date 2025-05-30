Texas Longhorns Battling SEC Powers For 4-Star DL Prospect
As the 2026 recruiting cycle heats up, the Texas Longhorns find themselves entrenched in the recruitment of a sought-after defensive linemen prospect in 2026.
The four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil ranks as the No. 12 defensive lineman and the No. 14 prospect in Florida for the 2026 class. Guervil has booked multiple official visits with top programs in the coming month, beginning with the Florida State Seminoles this weekend, followed by the Georgia Bulldogs on June 6, the Florida Gators on June 13, the North Carolina Tarheels on June 17, and ending his visits with the Texas Longhorns on June 20.
Of the five programs, the four-star is visiting the Longhorns, Bulldogs, and Gators are standing out to Guervil.
"Texas, Georgia, and Florida are in the top group," Guervil told On3. "I like those schools a lot. They are reaching out a lot, they were down to see me this spring, and I have had great visits to all three schools."
The 6-foot-5 prospect out of Fort Myers, FL, visited with the Longhorns for the first time in his recruitment on June 20. The visit to Austin was positive for the Longhorns, putting themselves as one of the front runners for Guervil.
"I had a great experience at Texas this spring," he said. "I saw a lot that I liked, and I really enjoyed it out there. Coach Bakers and the other defensive line coaches showed me a lot. They could really help me. The environment was nice too. Texas could be a great place to be."
The development at the interior defensive line positions has been on the rise for the Longhorns as of late. In the past three NFL Drafts, Texas has had six players drafted at the defensive tackle spot, featuring a first-round pick Byron Murphy II, and a pair of second-round picks of T'Vondre Sweat also and Alfred Collins.
Texas also continued to add to the defensive line room, adding five players out of the transfer portal for the 2025 season and highly ranked recruits out of high school, like exciting five-star prospect Justus Terry and two other four-star recruits on the defensive line.
The Longhorns find themselves in a battle for Guervil, but a continued positive recruitment could land Texas their first defensive line commitment of the 2026 class, giving the currently ranked No. 14 class a huge boost.