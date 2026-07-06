The 1 Thing Texas Fans Need To Know About 5-Star OL Ismael Camara

Texas has climbed into Rivals’ top five teams in the 2027 recruiting class after adding commitments from four-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard and five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara. After a successful June on the recruiting trail, the Longhorns remained hot to begin July.

Camara was a big addition for the Longhorns. The Gilmer, Texas, product is ranked 29th in the class by Rivals’ Industry Ranking and chose Texas over Oregon. Fans will want to get familiar with the top recruit, who is only just beginning to find his form.

Texas Commit Ismael Camara’s Journey Is Just Beginning

General view down the line of scrimmage as the Texas Longhorns prepare to snap the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first round of the CFP at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As far as his football career goes, Camara is still very green. After moving from France to the United States, he has quickly become one of the nation’s top offensive linemen, thanks to his natural movement skills and impressive size.

Camara is 6’6”, weighing 344 pounds. His size makes him a natural fit on the outside, and he has proven his dedication to both the sport and his body. He did not play varsity football until his junior year, but he excelled as Gilmer High School’s blindside blocker.

He could not play as a sophomore due to eligibility issues, but his junior season was inspiring. According to his X account, he had 171 pancake blocks in 2025. Gilmer averaged nearly 200 rushing yards per game, and he was named to MaxPreps' Small Town All-American team.

This is just the beginning for Camara. He has a big senior season ahead as he looks to prove that he can play early at the college level. There are still some questions about whether he would be better suited as a powerful interior lineman and how he will adjust to the level of competition, playing at a 4A program. As he continues to improve, though, his upside as a tackle is obvious.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning waits for the snap during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Camara’s dedication to his personal improvement should energize Texas fans following his commitment. He has documented his fitness and training journey on social media and has been transparent about parts of the recruiting process.

He did not take any official visits this summer, instead focusing on school and the Gilmer Buckeyes’ upcoming season. He shared that he intends to enroll early in college; by committing early in the summer, he can remain focused ahead of a big senior season.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood have found plenty of success in recent seasons developing offensive line recruits. Kelvin Banks Jr. was a first-round pick in 2025, but he was also a five-star recruit at offensive tackle.

DJ Campbell started 43 games for Texas as a former five-star recruit and was drafted in the sixth round in 2026. Meanwhile, Trevor Goosby came to Texas as a three-star recruit and could become a first-round pick in 2027. Texas offers plenty of opportunities for Camara to reach his potential, at whichever position fits him best.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.