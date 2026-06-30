3 More Players Texas Could Land Amid Recent Recruiting Hot Streak

After a slow start on the recruiting trail for the cycle, the Texas Longhorns have turned things around in a big way and have jumped into the top five recruiting classes for the 2027 cycle, and are now the No. 3-ranked class in the SEC.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is landing the players he wants for his class now, and with official visits for the summer in the books, the Longhorns are looking to make a few more splashes in the cycle and find their class finishing in the top three.

With a few more top recruits still available, including a few priority targets for the Longhorns, who could be next to join the program?

Ismael Camara, OL

Texas Longhorns recruiting target Ismael Camara | Ismael Camara (@Only1_iscamara on X)

Camara is one of the top available recruits in the class that remains uncommitted so far in the cycle, but that looks to be changing soon. He ranks at the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the cycle, the No. 3-ranked prospect in the state and a top 15 recruit in the country, and is an interior force that will be an impact player at the collegiate level.

At the time, there is no commitment date set just yet for the five-star French native, but for the Longhorns, there is confidence that it is a matter of "when", not "if", he commits to the program.

Brandon Sherrard, CB

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Longhorns could be in danger of losing four-star cornerback commit Karnell "Greedy" James, who has been one of the main flip targets for the LSU Tigers. Texas has already prepared itself for this potential blow with the recent additions of cornerbacks John Meredith III and Montre Jackson but snagging that third elite cornerback sets the secondary up nicely for the future.

Four-star cornerback Brandon Sherrard is a name to watch here, though the competition will be stiff. A product of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, TX, he has taken an official visit with Texas but is also being heavily pursued by the likes of LSU, Penn State and more.

Longhorns cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey has displayed his recruiting ability this offseason, and landing yet another Texas native is well within range after winning over Jackson and Meredith III.

Monshun Sales, WR

Five-star wide receivers Easton Royal and Monshun Sales with wide receivers coach Chris Jackson during an official visit with the Texas Longhorns. | @easton.3k - Instagram

The No. 2-ranked receiver in the class, and a consensus top 10 recruit in the country, the tape speaks for itself for a 6-foot-5, 201-pound Indiana native. He is a complete receiver who balances speed, physicality, elite hands, and great body control to form a large catch radius. A true threat on the field who can do damage with or without the ball in his hands.

The Indiana Hoosiers are leaders in Sales' recruitment, but after an official visit with the Longhorns, they definitely gained some ground and are in play here. If the Longhorns can close this one out, and retain No. 1-ranked receiver Easton Royal, it would be a huge win for the future of Sarkisian's offense.

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