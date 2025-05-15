Texas Longhorns A Finalist for No. 1 2026 TE Recruit
Although he plans to take several officials before coming to a decision, five-star tight end Mark Bowman tells Hayes Fawcett for On3 that he has narrowed his college search down to seven programs.
The Texas Longhorns remain in contention for the Santa Ana, California, native, and he will make the trip to Austin for his official with the Longhorns on June 6.
The other schools Bowman has appointed to his top seven list include Miami, Oregon, Ohio State, Ole Miss, USC and Georgia.
As the No. 1 tight-end recruit in the class of 2026 according to the On3 Industry Ranking, Bowman’s recruitment process has sparked the interest of recruiters and analysts across the nation.
247Sports’ Gregg Biggins, among several others, has compared the recruit to current Las Vegas Raider and former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers.
"He has a chance to finish as the highest-rated tight end to come out of California in at least the last decade," Biggins writes. "He has been drawing Brock Bowers comparisons since his freshman year and after seeing him in action the last two seasons, they look valid."
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Bowman possesses ideal measurements for the modern-day tight end, measurements that also match those of Bowers almost identically. Bowman also wears the same number that Bowers sported at Georgia.
However, despite direct comparisons to Bowers and his career at Georgia, each of the schools remaining in contention seems to have similar chances at landing Bowman.
With tight end Gunnar Helm’s departure from Texas, the Longhorns are on the hunt for talent at the tight end position.
The Longhorns have spent the past four years developing Helm, which culminated in his selection to the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft.
They will look to redshirt sophomore Spencer Shannon and redshirt freshman Jordan Washington to fill his shoes this year, but the position stands less set in stone than it has been in the previous few seasons for Texas.
Bowman has several officials to take and factors to consider, but narrowing his decision pool down to seven programs is a major step for the highly sought-after recruit.