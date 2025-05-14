Texas Longhorns in Contention for 5-Star TE
Even after reclassifying into the 2026 class, Mater Dei tight end Mark Bowman is still considered one of the top prospects in the class. The Santa Ana, California, has yet to make an official decision on where he'll be going to school, but he is seemingly getting closer to a decision.
No decision date has been set, but Bowman is set to enter the "next phase" of his recruitment as reported by ON3.com. The five-star tight end will take the first of his six official visits this summer on Saturday when he travels to Oxford, Mississippi, to see the Ole Miss Rebels.
The trip to the Rebels will quickly be followed by a visit to Alabama on May 30th, before he heads to Austin to see the Texas Longhorns on June 6th. From there, he will also take an official visit to his in-state school, the USC Trojans, before wrapping up his visits with trips to Georgia and Oregon.
At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Bowman ranks as the No. 14 player in the national rankings by the 247Sports Composite rankings, which also sees him rated as the No. 1 tight end and third-best prospect from California.
As for his scouting report, 247Sports' Greg Biggins has this to say of the five-star prospect:
"He has a chance to finish as the highest-rated tight end to come out of California in at least the last decade," Biggins writes. "He has been drawing Brock Bowers comparisons since his freshman year and after seeing him in action the last two seasons, they look valid."
That comparison to Bowers will not go away. Bowman possesses a similar frame to the current Las Vegas Raiders star and even dons the same number that Bowers wore at Georgia.
As Bowman is set to take his visits, the Longhorns have just as good of a chance to land him as anyone.