Texas Longhorns Five-Star Commit Sets Visits to SEC Rivals
Obtaining five-star defensive lineman James “JJ” Johnson marked a significant victory for the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail.
Johnson flipped his commitment from Georgia to Texas on the day that both Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke at the 2025 SEC Media Days, and the announcement contributed to Texas’ surge in the Rivals Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings.
However, Johnson has not yet chosen to shut down his recruitment and plans to continue scoping out his options into the fall.
Johnson’s upcoming game day visits
The Longhorn commit stated that his relationship with Texas has been strong, and he plans to attend the team’s home games this season after his first high school game on Saturday.
However, the Forty Acres won’t be the only destination Johnson travels to during his senior season. The Miami, Florida, native has expressed ongoing interest in Florida, Miami, and Georgia, and he said that he will likely visit these schools for game days in the upcoming months.
Miami and Florida have remained in contact with the sought-after prospect, despite the fact that he has now spent time committed to two other programs this summer. The fact that both schools are located in his home state will probably make it easier for him to make appearances at games, and the geographical advantage that they hold could help them win him over.
As mentioned previously, Johnson also believes it’s likely he will head to Athens, Georgia, for a Georgia gameday sometime soon. He spent roughly three weeks committed to the Bulldogs before flipping to Texas, so it will be interesting to see if they can win him back over through a fall visit.
They currently possess the No. 2 ranked 2026 recruiting class in the country, while Texas holds the No. 5 spot. Miami and Florida sit at No. 10 and 12, respectively.
Each program will have another chance to make their case to 247 Sports’ No. 5 ranked defensive lineman in his class, but Texas will now be the team playing defense to hold onto his commitment.
Johnson will be juggling his upcoming visits with his senior football season at a new school. He transferred to Miami Northwestern High School for his final season before college, which will serve as his final opportunity to hone in his craft before taking his talents to the next level.
Texas maintains the lead in his recruitment as of now, but he has expressed that these gamedays will be important in his decision-making process.
Fans can expect to see him at the Longhorns’ home-opener against the San Jose State Spartans, which is set to take place Sept. 6 at 11 a.m.