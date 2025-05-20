Texas Longhorns Gaining Ground on Coveted DE Prospect
Within the last month, the Texas Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class has received a massive boost. It has seen four commitments and a jump to No. 12 nationally and No. 5 in the SEC for the 2026 cycle, according to On3's industry class rankings.
Per Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, the Longhorns are making big leaps in the recruitment of four-star defensive edge Dre Quinn. The Longhorns are not alone, as the Clemson Tigers are also making up ground in the recruitment of Quinn, and the Georgia Bulldogs are still leading the pack for the prospect out of Georgia.
Quinn is ranked as the No. 31 defensive edge in the 2026 cycle and the No. 28-ranked player out of Georgia. He is listed at 6'-3.5 and 220 pounds and has offers from other top schools like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans.
At the high school level, playing for Greater Atlanta Christian, the Norcross native has totaled 53 tackles, 26 of them solo, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in two seasons, per his stats on MaxPreps.
Quinn's junior year was a breakout season for him, where in 11 games he recorded 42 tackles, 22 solo, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.
Defensive edge has been a position that the Longhorns have improved in developing in recent years. Former three-star Barryn Sorrell was recently drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, and former five-star-plus edge Colin Simmons was impressive in his true freshman season, finishing with nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
The Longhorns also added two more edge rushers into the pipeline in the 2025 recruiting cycle with four-star prospects Lance Jackson and Smith Orogbo.
The Longhorns are still without a defensive edge commit in the 2026 class, but the possible addition of Quinn would be a huge boost for Steve Sarkisian's 2026 recruiting class.
Texas will need help to sway Quinn towards the Forty Acres and away from the other big programs in college football. With 2026 recruits currently committing to programs across the country in a frenzy, the Longhorns will have to act quickly for the prospect out of Georgia.