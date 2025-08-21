Texas Longhorns Looking to Make Early Move for 2028 Five-Star QB
The Texas Longhorns' sole focus should be on the start of the 2025 season, and with good reason. Texas will kick off the season with a road trip to Columbus to take on the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes; however, this has not stopped the Longhorns from laying down the foundation for one of their future recruiting classes.
As Rivals' John Garcia Jr. recently reported that Miami (F.L.) product quarterback Neimann Lawrence is aiming to schedule a visit with the Longhorns in the upcoming fall. The Longhorns are not the only top program the quarterback is interested in visiting throughout the season, with the Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs all on the list of teams Lawrence would potentially like to visit.
Lawrence is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class, currently ranked as a five-star recruit per 247Sports Composite Rankings. The five-star is also touted as the No. 4-ranked quarterback prospect in the class and listed as the No. 9-ranked player from the state of Florida. Lawrence is also touted as one of the best prospects in the country, ranked as the No. 38 player nationally.
Neimann Lawrence as a High School Prospect
Lawrence heads into his sophomore year of high school, named to the Preseason MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Football Team. As a freshman, the five-star in 10 games totaled 2,777 yards, 31 touchdowns, threw just eight interceptions and had a 64 percent completion percentage. The quarterback was also effective on the ground, rushing the ball 26 times for 100 yards and four additional touchdowns.
247Sports' Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins, gave a short scouting report on the strengths of Lawrence.
"Advanced passer with impressive field command," Ivins wrote. "Moves at times like a short stop while avoiding sacks. Clean from a mechanical standpoint and has rare juice in the arm. Accurate on the run and will throw around obstacles. Torched a lower level of competition, but has impressed in best-on-best settings. On pace to be a chief distributor on Saturdays."
What can make the Longhorns stand out in Neimann Lawrence's Recruitment
Steve Sarkisian is currently on a roll in recruiting some of the top quarterback prospects in each recruiting cycle. The quarterback who laid the foundation for Sarkisian was getting the No. 1 player in the country from the 2021 recruiting class in Quinn Ewers, to commit to Texas out of the trasfer portal ahead of the 2022 season.
Sarkisian followed that up by getting the biggest commitments in the class of 2023 with the No. 1 player in the country, Arch Manning, committing to the Longhorns. Manning now gears up for his first season as a starter after waiting for two years.
The Longhorns' 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes have brought in quarterbacks ranked top-20 in the country at the position. With four-star Trey Owens touted as the No. 20 quarterback in the 2024 class and four-star K.J. Lacey ranked as the No. 18 quarterback in the 2025 class.
Sarkisian will once again bring in another top quarterback recruit with the Longhorns' 2026 class, as Texas currently has five-star quarterback Dia Bell committed to the 2026 class. Bell is touted as the No. 1 quarterback in the country and the No. 4-ranked player in the nation.
The Longhorns' current run in recruiting top quarterbacks, added with development on the field, could allow Texas to stand out early in Lawrence's recruitment.