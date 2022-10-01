Longhorns Lose Commitment from In-State WR Jonah Wilson

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns lost a big-time commitment on Saturday when Dekaney (Houston, TX) wide receiver Jonah Wilson de-committed from the program.

Wilson announced his decision via his personal Twitter account.

"First off I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love and blessing me with a great recruiting process," Wilson tweeted. "Also I would like to thank the University of Texas and the entire coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to further my academic career at such a prestigious school. After talking with my family, I've decided that I will be de-committing from the Longhorns and open my recruitment back up."

Wilson had originally picked the Longhorns over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, LSU, Memphis, Missouri, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and many more.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 195 pounds, Wilson has track star speed and will be to utilize that speed to stretch the field deep, while also using his size to win jump balls in the red zone.

In his career with Dekaney, Wilson has 52 catches for 891 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first two seasons and is averaging more than 17 yards per catch.

With the de-commitment of Wilson, the Longhorns are now down to two receivers in Johntay Cook and Ryan Niblett. However, they are still in hot pursuit of many others, including Mikal Harrison-Pilot, DeAndre Moore, and Alabama commit Jalen Hale.

The Longhorns will also likely work to get Wilson to re-commit.

