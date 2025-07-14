Texas Longhorns Make Top Five For Nation's No. 1 Cornerback
Despite some summer woes, the Texas Longhorns have a top ten recruiting class and are still hot on the recruiting trail.
Looking to add to an already deep 2026 recruiting class with two top-50 linebackers in the country, the Texas Longhorns have made the top five for Davon Benjamin, a four-star cornerback.
The highly sought-after recruit tells Rivals that he will announce his commitment on August 2nd and will choose between Oregon, Washington, Michigan, North Carolina, and Texas.
Top Cornerback Remains Uncommitted
Davon Benjamin is the No. 1 corner in the nation, per On3, and ranks as the No. 20 overall player and No. 2 player in California.
He also ranks as the No. 5 safety in the country according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and has visited every school in his top five this summer except North Carolina.
Benjamin has changed his final list, cutting it down to five teams after announcing the top eight in December. He cut Miami, Georgia, Ohio State, UCLA, and USC off the list and added Michigan and North Carolina to his top five.
He logged a visit to Forty Acres on June 6th, in a four-week span that also saw him visit Washington, Oregon, and Michigan. The Tarheels are the lone team in his top five with which Benjamin has not logged an official visit, but with three weeks until his commitment, it's safe to assume that he will be at Chapel Hill this month.
According to Greg Biggins of 247Sports, his versatility could allow him to play mulitple positions at the school of his choosing.
"Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out West and could end up starting at corner, safety or nickel. A talented receiver as well and offers playmaking ability as a punt/kick returner," Biggins said. "Plays predominantly safety at the H.S. level to allow him to roam sideline to sideline and take advantage of his range and ballhawk ability, but has excellent man-to-man cover skills... Athletically gifted, a twitchy athlete who can stop and start on a dime, change direction, and has the speed to run with just about anyone down the field."
As it stands, Texas has four defensive backs currently committed to the 2026 class, with corners Samari Matthews and Hayward Howard Jr., as well as safety Yaheim Riley and five-star athlete Jermain Bishop, the latter of which could play both offense and defense at the college level.
Benjamin will announce his commitment on August 2nd.