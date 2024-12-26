Texas Longhorns Among Elite Finalists for 2026 4-Star Cornerback
The Texas Longhorns are in the final running for one of the top cornerbacks in the 2026 recruiting class.
Per On3's Chad Simmons, Texas is one of eight finalists for 2026 four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, who will be deciding among a group that also includes the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Washington Huskies, USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins.
A product of Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, CA, Benjamin is the No. 4 safety and No. 47 overall player in the '26 class, per 247Sports' rankings. Texas offered him on May 4. Along with the other finalists, he also received offers from programs like Michigan, LSU, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, BYU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UNLV and many more.
According to the scouting report from 247 national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Benjamin can play both safety and corner.
"Plays a lot of safety for Oaks to keep him more involved and allow him to make more plays and could end up at either spot in college," Biggins wrote. "As a corner he shows physicality at the line, can flip hips, change direction, break on the ball, has excellent closing speed and can run with anyone."
If the Longhorns can eventually land a commitment from Benjamin at some point down the line, he'd join a Texas 2026 class that currently includes four-star quarterback Dia Bell and three-star receiver Chris Stewart.
No. 5 Texas will face No. 4 Arizona State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day.
