Texas Longhorns Make Top Five List for 4-Star OT

Samuel Roseborough, a highly sought-after OT in the class of 2026, reveals Texas as one of the schools on his top five list for recruitment.

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium.
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
One of the top offensive tackles in the country, four-star Clearwater (FL) prospect Samuel Roseborough, spoke with Hayes Fawcett for On3 Recruits and revealed the remaining five schools in the running for his commitment.

The list includes the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State, and Ohio State, all schools the recruit is expected to take official visits to in upcoming months.

He has already set dates for his visits to both Florida State and Texas A&M. He will make the shorter trip of the two to Florida State on May 30 and will arrive in Aggieland to tour A&M less than a week later on June 6.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) runs the ball during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The On3 Industry Ranking, which creates a weighted average that deploys all four major recruiting media companies, lists Roseborough as the No. 139 overall prospect and No. 12 offensive tackle in the 2026 class. 

The 6’5”, 295-pound prospect’s position within his recruiting class varies from list to list, but the most recent On300 rankings place him as the No. 79 recruit and No. 7 OT in the country. They also listed him as the No. 8 player in Florida, a state commonly known to produce some of the best football prospects in the nation.

Although Roseborough views Texas highly enough to keep them in consideration as one of his top five programs, a clear obstacle they will face in obtaining the recruit is the distance from home.

The Clearwater native resides 916 miles from Austin while becoming a Seminole would mean finding himself just 190 miles from home.

Texas A&M has also been interested in Roseborough for a long time, which, as he revealed in an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, has helped him build a strong relationship with the coaching staff and the program.

That being said, Roseborough did speak highly of Kyle Flood, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Longhorns.

“Texas just had a different feel when I stepped on campus,” Roseborough said to Simmons. “I like that and how coach Flood believes in developing guys.”

Roseborough will likely see all five schools officially before making a decision, and it’s unclear which school will end up obtaining the recruit at this moment. 

PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

