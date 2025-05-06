Texas Longhorns Make Top Five List for 4-Star OT
One of the top offensive tackles in the country, four-star Clearwater (FL) prospect Samuel Roseborough, spoke with Hayes Fawcett for On3 Recruits and revealed the remaining five schools in the running for his commitment.
The list includes the Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State, and Ohio State, all schools the recruit is expected to take official visits to in upcoming months.
He has already set dates for his visits to both Florida State and Texas A&M. He will make the shorter trip of the two to Florida State on May 30 and will arrive in Aggieland to tour A&M less than a week later on June 6.
The On3 Industry Ranking, which creates a weighted average that deploys all four major recruiting media companies, lists Roseborough as the No. 139 overall prospect and No. 12 offensive tackle in the 2026 class.
The 6’5”, 295-pound prospect’s position within his recruiting class varies from list to list, but the most recent On300 rankings place him as the No. 79 recruit and No. 7 OT in the country. They also listed him as the No. 8 player in Florida, a state commonly known to produce some of the best football prospects in the nation.
Although Roseborough views Texas highly enough to keep them in consideration as one of his top five programs, a clear obstacle they will face in obtaining the recruit is the distance from home.
The Clearwater native resides 916 miles from Austin while becoming a Seminole would mean finding himself just 190 miles from home.
Texas A&M has also been interested in Roseborough for a long time, which, as he revealed in an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, has helped him build a strong relationship with the coaching staff and the program.
That being said, Roseborough did speak highly of Kyle Flood, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Longhorns.
“Texas just had a different feel when I stepped on campus,” Roseborough said to Simmons. “I like that and how coach Flood believes in developing guys.”
Roseborough will likely see all five schools officially before making a decision, and it’s unclear which school will end up obtaining the recruit at this moment.