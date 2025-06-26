Texas Longhorns QB Commit Dia Bell Eager to Learn from Arch Manning
The Arch Manning era at Texas is almost upon the Longhorns with the 2025 season quickly approaching. Manning, one of the most highly anticipated quarterbacks in recent years in college football, is already making an impression on future Longhorns, including one high-ranked recruit.
Five-star Texas football recruit Dia Bell is another impressive quarterback eventually set to join Texas on the Forty Acres as a member of the 2026 recruiting class. Though he won't join the Longhorns for a couple of seasons, he is taking notes on his eventual predecessor and possible teammate in Manning.
"Arch is the main person you can look to to learn how to navigate all that noise," Bell said about Manning via CBS Sports. "I mean Quinn [Ewers] definitely had to for sure, but with Arch having the name as well as the hype around him going into this season...he doesn't really get fazed by it."
What Dia Bell can learn from Arch Manning
Manning has had the spotlight on him since his high school days, resulting from being a highly ranked recruit with a famous last name. Similar to the rest of college football fandom, Bell is eager to get a glimpse of Manning on the field and take notes for the future.
"He's waited his time, it's his time now, and hopefully he's going to take full advantage of it," Bell said. "I'm gonna be here waiting to watch it, and then when I get there, if I do get an opportunity to learn from him for a year, I will take full advantage of it."
One question coming into the fall with Manning now on the field for the Longhorns is, will this be a one-and-done year for the Texas quarterback? If he performs to the level he is expected, it is certainly a possibility that Manning could declare for the NFL Draft at the end of the season. If he decides to stay for his senior season, Bell and Manning would be teammates.
"Obviously, if he is one of the best quarterbacks in college football and I'm coming in as a freshman, that's somebody you want to pick their brain," Bell said. "If he does decide to stay the second year, I will have no problem learning, and that just gives me more time to learn everything."
Bell will join the Forty Acres as the number two quarterback in the nation and number one in the state of Florida, according to On3. If Manning decides to stay, Bell will have a year under the then-junior quarterback after Manning redshirted in 2024.
With Manning taking the gridiron this season, and Bell on the way, the future is bright for the Longhorns at quarterback.