Texas Longhorns Set to Host Massive Official Visits This Weekend

The Texas Longhorns football program is gearing up for another season. The 2026 season, just like any other season in Austin, has huge expectations.

After the slow start in 2025, it's probably fair to say that everyone on this team is ready to come out guns blazing when they meet Texas State on September 5th.

It's a big year, but if the train is going to keep on rolling, head coach Steve Sarkisian has to make sure that the future of the program is also being handled. As it currently stands on Rivals, the Longhorns' 2027 recruiting class ranks 14th in the country. Sarkisian brought in the 10th-best class for the 2026 season, and the hope is to deliver an even better class next year.

This weekend will be a massive chance for the Texas head coach to do just that. With official visits starting up this weekend, the Longhorns are planning to have several big names on campus.

Come On Down

BIG OV Weekend on the 40 Acres! 👀



Texas will be hosting several top recruits for official visits 🤘



Notable Names:

DB John Meredith

DL Kasi Currie

LB Toa Satele

TE Brock Williams (Committed to Texas)

DL Cameron Hall (Committed to Texas)

EDGE JaBarrius Garror

LB Jhadyn Nelson… pic.twitter.com/wIqyAwBks5 — Orangebloods.com (@orangebloods_) June 2, 2026

According to Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods.com, a laundry list of talent will be on campus this weekend, including some names that have already committed to the program. Tight end Brock Williams and defensive lineman Cameron Hall will be pitching a sell for others to join them next season in Austin.

Some notable names taking a visit this weekend are five-star cornerback John Meredith. Meredith is from Fort Worth, Texas, and the kind of talent the Longhorns won't allow to leave the state, let alone another school in Texas. Rivals currently has the Longhorns as heavy favorites to land the talented cornerback over Texas A&M.

Another name to keep an eye on is edge rusher JaBarrius Garror. Garror hails from Mobile, Alabama, and currently has both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers hot on his trail. However, getting the chance to maybe spend some time with Longhorns star Colin Simmons could lead the Alabama native to change his tune on his future.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

As we all wait for the days of fall to arrive, recruiting visits might be the most electric conversations going on in the college football world. It's a time for the coaching staff to make a great impression. Nailing the first official visit could change the direction of a program. While there are still so many moving parts as it pertains to a roster in 2027, it's still fun to think about all the possibilities with these types of players arriving on campus.

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