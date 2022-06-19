Tight End Will Randle Commits to Longhorns

Talented New Orleans area tight end Will Randle has committed to Texas

The Texas Longhorns landed yet another offensive weapon to the 2023 class on Sunday, gaining a commitment from Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) tight end, Will Randle.

Randle becomes the seventh commitment of the Horns 2023 class, as well as the fourth skill-position player on the offensive side of the ball, joining fellow tight end Spencer Shannon, running back Tre Wisner, and receiver Ryan Niblett.

Randle picked the Longhorns over LSU, SMU, Tulane, Virginia and many others.

Randle has 41 receptions for 491 yards and seven touchdowns in 21 career high school games.

The 6-foot-3 220-pound Randle is also a longtime teammate and extremely close friend of the Longhorns' top 2023 target, quarterback Arch Manning, with the two frequently making their visits to Austin together -- as they did on Friday and Saturday.

It was Manning's fourth trip to Austin since last summer, giving the Longhorns more visits than any other school in the race for his signature -- including the Horns' biggest competitors, Alabama and Georgia.

Texas was also thought of to be in the lead for Manning heading into his recent string of official visits this month to the aforementioned Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.

Luckily for the Horns, they are the last school to get Manning on Campus before he makes his decision - whether that be this summer or next fall.

And with Randle now on the list of commitments for Texas, "Arch Madness" just got a whole lot more interesting.

