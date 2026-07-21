WNBA Power Rankings: Is It Time to Panic in New York?

How predictive is the regular season of playoff success? The Lynx and Valkyries look undeniable at this point in the campaign, but some lethal sharks are still lurking in the waters. The Aces and Liberty have been the apex predators of the WNBA over the past couple of years, boasting the league’s best players. However, New York has hardly been dominant to start the year. When speaking to my colleagues about what to make of the Liberty’s recent struggles, Emma Baccellieri pointed to Las Vegas’s improbable turnaround in 2025 as evidence that all hope is not lost in New York. The Aces finished last season with a 16-game winning streak after a slow start to the year, and rode that momentum to their third WNBA championship in four years. Becky Hammon’s team cites a 53-point embarrassing loss to the Lynx as the turning point of last season, and perhaps the Liberty’s midseason slump could serve as a similar motivating factor for Breanna Stewart & Co.

1. Minnesota Lynx

Previous ranking: 2

The Lynx are back on top and riding a six-game winning streak. A real case can be made that, at the season’s midpoint, rookie Olivia Miles is challenging A’ja Wilson in the MVP race. She logged 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against the Storm on Monday. The first-year pro is productive while running point for the league’s top-rated offense (113.8) and has elevated everyone around her. Kayla McBride has been shooting lights out, finishing Monday night with 33 points and draining six of her 10 three-point attempts. In the past seven games (six of which Minnesota won), McBride has scored 24 points or more, averaging 56.42% from the field.

2. Golden State Valkyries

Previous ranking: 1

The Mystics snapped the Valkyries’ franchise-record nine-game winning streak on Monday night, with Golden State falling 90–82. While it wasn’t necessarily the case in their loss to Washington, the Valkyries’ defense has been their calling card. Over that winning streak, Golden State held opponents to an average of 69.2 points per game. Natalie Nakase’s team has a potent identity heading into the second half of the season, and other teams know it’s going to be a hard-nosed battle when they face the Valkyries.

The Valkyries have won nine of their last 10 games. | Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images

3. Dallas Wings

Previous ranking: 3

The Wings’ six-game winning streak ended Monday night, with the Liberty downing Dallas in overtime. However, it’s important to note that Paige Bueckers sat out that game after a collision with Nneka Ogwumike in the Wings’ Sunday win over the Sparks. Bueckers has been foundational in Dallas’s success this year, and her impact can’t be understated. She ranks fifth in the league in points per game (20.5) and sixth in player efficiency rating (23.4).

4. Indiana Fever

Previous ranking: 4

Caitlin Clark made history, becoming the first WNBA player to record a 45-point, 10-assist double-double in the Fever’s 110–107 win over the Storm. Indiana’s star guard was everywhere on Friday night, logging four steals and two blocks in her historic outing. Kelsey Mitchell has also been prolific, putting up 30 points against Seattle before dropping 33 points on 71.4% from the field in the Fever’s 20-point victory over the Liberty. Scoring 20 points or more in the past 10 games, Mitchell’s hot hand has helped Indiana to a 7–3 record in that time.

5. Las Vegas Aces

Previous ranking: 5

Some rest and relaxation did wonders for the Aces, returning after a week-long break with a 109–83 win over the Tempo. Las Vegas needed a strong showing after falling to the Fever 109–75 in its last outing, and did just that, responding with a drubbing of their own. A’ja Wilson was her efficient self, finishing with 26 points while shooting 78.5% from the field. Meanwhile, Jackie Young recorded her fourth double-double of the season, scoring 24 points and dishing out 12 assists.

6. Atlanta Dream

Previous ranking: 8

The Dream won three consecutive games last week, shaking off a rocky stretch with victories over the Sparks, Tempo and Sky. Brionna Jones made her season debut against Toronto on Friday and is still working her way up to full minutes, but will provide a compelling complement to Angel Reese in the frontcourt. Naz Hillmon finished with a season-high 24 points against the Tempo, while Reese poured in 23 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. In less ideal news, Reese exited Sunday’s game against Chicago early after sustaining an apparent leg injury, and no update has been given on her status.

7. Washington Mystics

Previous ranking: 7

The Mystics rank 14th in the league in points per game (80.0), with only the Sun ranking lower. However, Washington exceeded that mark in its 90–82 win over the notoriously defensively disciplined Valkyries on Monday. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen combined for 40 points and 10 assists, while Shakira Austin notched a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

8. New York Liberty

Previous ranking: 6

It’s been a confounding season for the Liberty. Yes, they have dealt with injuries to key players, with Satou Sabally and Leonie Fiebich currently out, and Sabrina Ionescu sidelined to start the year. But New York has a deep bench and a trove of talent. Its Big Three was on the floor for its recent four-game skid, and New York only blunted the slide in an ugly comeback OT win over a Bueckers–less Wings side. It bodes well for the Liberty that they could pull out a victory when shots weren’t falling and things weren’t going their way, but it’s evident there are offensive issues to work out.

9. Portland Fire

Previous ranking: 10

The Fire were 1–2 last week, with Portland’s win over the Mystics sandwiched between losses to the Lynx and Sun. Only one Washington player finished in double figures on Thursday, with the Fire holding the Mystics to 56 points. That stout defensive performance didn’t carry over to Portland’s Saturday contest, as Minnesota racked up 101 points.

Rookie Sydney Taylor has been crucial for the Sky of late, averaging 18.5 points in the last four games. | Jordan Godfree/Imagn Images

10. Chicago Sky

Previous ranking: 13

After winning back-to-back games against the Storm and Sparks, the Sky capped off the week with a narrow two-point loss to the Dream. With Skylar Diggins out with a knee injury, Sydney Taylor has taken on an expanded role in Chicago’s backcourt. The rookie has averaged 18.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over the past four games.

11. Connecticut Sun

Previous ranking: 12

Things are looking brighter for the Sun, winning two of their three games last week. Connecticut has been stingy defensively, allowing an average of 80.7 points per game over the past three outings. Brittney Griner has been finding her groove, too, logging 20 points on 72.7% shooting against the Fire before dropping 19 points on the Mercury on Sunday.

12. Phoenix Mercury

Previous ranking: 15

The Mercury blunted a five-game slide with a win over the Sun on Sunday. After advancing to the Finals last season, Phoenix is 9–18 with little light at the end of the tunnel. Kahleah Copper is a rare bright spot, averaging 21.6 points and 50% shooting over the past three games.

13. Toronto Tempo

Previous ranking: 9

The Tempo have lost three consecutive games, falling to the Mystics, Dream and Aces. Coach Sandy Brondello was issued a one-game suspension for comments she made about Atlanta’s Angel Reese and sat out Monday’s contest against Las Vegas. Over Toronto’s three-game slide, the Tempo ranked in the bottom three teams in offensive efficiency (0.974) and has struggled to maintain a rhythm on offense.

14. Los Angeles Sparks

Previous ranking: 11

The Sparks returned to Los Angeles after losing four consecutive games on the road. The team’s defensive woes are well-documented, with the Sparks allowing the most opponent points per game in the league (93.6). That type of hemorrhage means Los Angeles needs to pour in points, and it hasn’t been doing that, ranking 11th in the league in points per game over the past three contests (83.7).

15. Seattle Storm

Previous ranking: 14

The Storm have lost five consecutive games but came close against the mighty Lynx on Monday night, falling 105–102. As has been the case throughout this season, this young team has shown flashes of brilliance. Dominique Malonga notched a double-double, finishing with 28 points and 14 rebounds in a narrow defeat to the Fever on Friday. Flau'jae Johnson has been impressive, too, scoring 26 points and making five of her eight three-point attempts against the Lynx.

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