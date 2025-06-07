Five Texas Longhorns Selected to WCWS All-Tournament Team
Texas Longhorns softball is the 2025 national champions after defeating Texas Tech in a three game series. The team had plenty of standouts, with five Longhorns making the NCAA all-tournament team.
Included on the all-tournament team from Texas is infielders Reese Atwood, Joley Mitchell, Mia Scott, outfielder Katie Stewart and pitcher Teagan Kavan. Kavan was highlighted amongst her teammates and was awarded the tournaments most outstanding player after the Longhorns big victory.
Kavan pitched a total of 14.2 innings in the championship series against runner-up Texas Tech, completing both games where Texas defeated the Red Raiders. Across her three appearances, Kavan recorded six strikeouts, allowed one walk and gave up zero earned runs. Kavan went head-to-head with Texas Tech's star pitcher NiJaree Canady who allowed nine earned runs across her three starts.
Other impressive performances in the championship series from the all-tournament team for the Longhorns came from Scott, Atwood and Mitchell. Scott recorded 5 hits, 5 RBI and two home runs across the three games against Texas Tech, earning four of her RBI in Texas' 10-4 series sealing win on Friday.
Atwood, who currently leads Texas softball all-time in RBI's, finished with three hits and three RBI against Texas Tech, including a two RBI single in the sixth inning to win Game 1, 2-1. Mitchell struggled in the championship series against the Red Raiders, but was impressive throughout the WCWS, hitting three home runs across the first two games of the world series against Florida and former defending champions Oklahoma.
The final Longhorn and only outfielder highlighted for Texas on the all-tournament team was Stewart. Stewart had three hits against Texas Tech and two RBI, both of which came in the final game of the series on Friday.
Amongst the 12 selections to the all-tournament team, Texas led the way with five, followed by Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas Tech who each had two and Ole Miss who had a single selection.